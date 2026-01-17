Boy killed, sister injured as explosion material goes in Swat field

SWAT: A boy was killed, and his minor sister sustained injuries when explosive material went off in a field in the Kamalay Awesha area of Matta Tehsil in Swat, the police officials confirmed.

According to Shaukit Ali Khan, Superintendent of Police (SP) upper Swat, the blast took place in a field near the house of Nasir Khan; as a result, his eight-year-old son, Abdul Hadi died on the spot and his five-year-old daughter, Madiha, was critically injured.

“Rescue 1122 teams responded promptly, shifted the body of the deceased child for postmortem and transferred the injured girl to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Matta for medical treatment,” Rescue Spokesman Niaz Khan said.

The incident has now taken a new legal turn as the father of the deceased and injured children, Nasir Khan son of Painda Jan, resident of Kamalay Awesha, lodged a formal complaint at Matta police station, nominating Shah Zameen, son of Khan Baz and Muhammad Ikram son of Muhammad Jan, residents of Kamalay Oesha currently living in Punjab, as accused.

The complainant alleged that the accused had come from Punjab and planted explosive material near his house, which led to the deadly incident. Police said a case has been registered against both nominated accused on the application of the complainant.

Police further stated that investigations are underway from all angles, legal action is being taken against the accused, the nature of the explosive material is being determined, and there is an old enmity between the accused and the affected family.