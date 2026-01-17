Bomb blast outside JI leader’s house in Bajaur

BAJAUR: Panic gripped parts of Bajaur on Saturday morning after a bomb blast occurred outside the residence of Jamaat-e-Islami’s local deputy chief Maulana Waheed Gul, though no casualties were reported.

The blast took place outside the house of Maulana Waheed Gul, who is naib emir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Bajaur and a former candidate for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Police confirmed that the explosion occurred in front of his residence, causing fear and panic in the surrounding area.

According to police officials, the blast caused partial damage to Maulana Waheed Gul’s house, including the main gate, as well as a parked vehicle. Windows and parts of the house structure were also affected by the explosion.

Maulana Waheed himself confirmed the incident and stated that, fortunately, no one was injured.

Following the explosion, a heavy contingent of police personnel rushed to the site. Law enforcement officials cordoned off the area to secure the scene and prevent further incidents.

Residents reported panic and fear in the neighbourhood as authorities began initial investigations.

District Police Officer Waqas Rafiq said that initial investigations suggest an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast. Police have launched a detailed probe to determine the perpetrators and motive behind the attack.

Despite the intensity of the blast, no casualties were reported. Police and Maulana Waheed both confirmed that no loss of life or injuries occurred in the incident.

The incident comes just a week after a senior Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader, Maulana Sultan Muhammad Wazir, succumbed to injuries sustained in a bomb blast near a seminary in Wana.

Police said a remote-controlled IED had been planted in the Konra Cheena area near a religious seminary to target him. He was shifted to Dera Ismail Khan for treatment but died on the way.

Police officials said investigations into the Bajaur blast are ongoing, and evidence is being collected from the site. Security has been heightened in the area following the incident.