Ahsan Bhoon Group clinches key posts in PBC election

By Staff Correspondent

LAHORE: Ahsan Bhoon Group clinched the key posts of Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council and Chairman Executive Committee days after securing victory in the Pakistan Bar Council elections.

Candidates of the Ahsan Bhoon Group for the offices of Chairman Executive Committee and Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council were declared successful after securing 56 votes each, out of a total of 75 voters.

Khawaja Qaiser of the Ahsan Bhoon Group was elected Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council with 56 votes, while Fakhar Hayat secured 56 votes to become Chairman Executive Committee of the Punjab Bar Council.

The successful candidates stated that they would continue their struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

Ahsan Bhoon group sweeps Pakistan Bar Council Punjab elections

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, head of the Independent Group Ahsan Bhoon, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Pir Masood Chishti, Member Pakistan Bar Council Aamir Saeed Raan, and other lawyers were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, candidates of the Hamid Khan Group, Imran Hussain Chatha and Faisal Malik, remained runners-up with 18 votes each.

A total of 75 members of the Punjab Bar Council cast their votes in the elections for both posts.

