Qureshi, Umar push fresh Charter of Democracy as PTI leaders call for talks to end political deadlock

LAHORE: Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and former federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar on Friday urged the government and opposition to initiate dialogue for political and economic stability, calling for a renewed Charter of Democracy to pull the country out of mounting uncertainty.

The two leaders were produced before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore after their legal teams sought permission for their appearance in cases related to the May 9 unrest. The court extended their interim bail until February 13.

Inside the courtroom, Qureshi and Umar briefly discussed the rapidly evolving political situation. Speaking informally to journalists ahead of the hearing, former foreign minister Qureshi stressed that sustained engagement between the government and opposition was crucial for national stability.

Referring to regional tensions, he said Pakistan had responded firmly during the recent flare-up with India but cautioned that New Delhi was “unlikely to back off” and could “act again”. He also warned that rising confrontation between the United States and Iran was worsening global conditions, placing Pakistan in a “particularly vulnerable position”.

Qureshi also disclosed the recent death of his brother-in-law, whom he described as “like a real brother”, adding that he was denied parole despite requesting permission to attend the funeral prayers.

Separately, Asad Umar told the media that PTI supporters were “civil and decent people”, not a “guerrilla nation”, and remained committed to democratic politics. He said the government would ultimately be compelled to engage the opposition to formulate a new democratic framework.

While acknowledging what he termed political maturity on the part of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Umar criticised the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), claiming it had “lost its political grounding” and lacked genuine public support.

Umar maintained that democracy was Pakistan’s only viable path forward, saying the public clearly understood “who is right and who is not”. He stressed that any talks with the government must not be perceived as a “deal or compromise”.

Commenting on regional developments, he said the situation in Iran remained volatile, but Pakistan had played “a very positive role” amid rising tensions.