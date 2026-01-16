Qureshi rejects Fawad’s dialogue committee, backs Achakzai to decide on talks

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday distanced himself from former party leader Fawad Chaudhry’s proposed National Dialogue Committee, saying he could not “deviate from PTI’s policies”.

Qureshi, who has been incarcerated at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail since 2023 in cases linked to the May 9 riots, made the remarks during an informal conversation with a journalist in a courtroom.

Responding to a question about a “consensual” meeting with Chaudhry, the senior PTI leader said Chaudhry had visited him while he was hospitalised to inquire about his health. “We both remained in a political party. How could I ask a guest why he came to meet me?” he remarked.

In November last year, Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail and Maulvi Mahmood attempted to meet Qureshi when he was hospitalised and alone in his room, reportedly to persuade him to join their ‘Release Imran Khan’ campaign. The move, however, was rebuffed by Qureshi.

Commenting on the broader political situation, Qureshi said the country could only move forward through dialogue. “Reconciliation is followed by resistance,” he said, stressing the need for a political solution.

Referring to talks between the government and opposition, he said PTI’s incarcerated leader Imran Khan had authorised Mahmood Khan Achakzai to take decisions regarding dialogue. “He can make a better decision about the future course of action, as we are in prison with limited information,” Qureshi added.

Touching on foreign relations, Qureshi said Pakistan had supported Afghanistan and had a legitimate demand that Afghan soil not be used against it. He said stability in Afghanistan depended on maintaining good relations with Pakistan, adding that Kabul’s “road to prosperity passes through Pakistan”.

He also said Pakistan desired peace and expected Afghanistan to cooperate in countering terrorism. Commenting on regional dynamics, Qureshi said the situation along the Iran border was under control, but warned that despite winning the war with India, “the danger is not over yet”.

Last month, an anti-terrorism court acquitted Qureshi in one of the cases related to the May 9 riots.