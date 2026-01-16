PM Shehbaz underscores national unity to defeat terrorism

Premier Shebaz calls for collective effort to tackle extremism and safeguard Pakistan

Says Qaumi Paigham-e-Aman Committee to strengthen peace and counter hate narratives

Commends minorities for vital roles in education, health, and defence sectors, paying tribute to Cecil Chaudhry and Justice Rana Bhagwandas for national service

Stresses harnessing trillions in natural resources to address poverty and unemployment

Recalls decisive victory of Marka-e-Haq in May 2025, hailing armed forces’ professionalism and sacrifices as pillars of national security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday emphasized the urgent need for national unity, saying it is more crucial today than ever before to confront challenges such as extremism and terrorism, and reaffirmed the government’s firm resolve to eliminate terrorism through a unified national effort.

Addressing members of the Qaumi Paigham-e-Aman Committee in Islamabad, the premier expressed confidence that the committee would play a pivotal role in strengthening the national narrative against extremism, drawing a parallel with the historic contribution of Ulema and Mashaekh in the creation of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan was founded to uphold the principles of peace, justice, and tolerance, and commended the vital role of minorities in the nation’s development, noting their services in sectors such as education, health, and defence. He particularly acknowledged the contributions of Cecil Chaudhry and Justice Rana Bhagwandas for their commitment and enduring service to Pakistan.

Highlighting the country’s potential, PM Shehbaz said Almighty Allah has blessed Pakistan with vast natural resources worth trillions of dollars, which, if effectively explored, could help address challenges such as poverty, unemployment, and national debt. He stressed that full utilization of these hidden treasures could resolve many of the nation’s problems.

The premier noted that Pakistan is steadily moving toward prosperity and stability, but underlined the urgent need to stamp out terrorism once and for all. Recalling national sacrifices, he highlighted Pakistan’s strength during Marka-e-Haq in May 2025, when the country decisively defeated India, attributing the victory to Allah’s blessings and the professional capabilities of the armed forces under the leadership of Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

He urged the international community to acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices, adding that the country possesses solid evidence of external support being extended to terrorist elements operating domestically.

Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said the Qaumi Paigham-e-Aman Committee would further strengthen the national narrative by visiting cities across Pakistan to promote peace and counter hate-based narratives.

Convener Maulana Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Allama Ragib Naeemi, and other Ulema reaffirmed their unflinching commitment to support government efforts in eradicating terrorism and extremism from the country.