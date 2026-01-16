Peace, security in Punjab top priority: CM Maryam

Punjab CM reaffirms commitment to crime-free province, mourns martyrdom of Sargodha SHO

Hails police, security forces martyrs as national pride, pledging full backing to law enforcers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that making the province completely peaceful and crime-free was among her top priorities, reaffirming the provincial government’s unwavering resolve to protect the lives and property of citizens and to eliminate criminal elements without discrimination.

In a statement, the chief minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of SHO Sub-Inspector Amir Rizwan, who was killed during an alleged police encounter in Sargodha. She extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family, praying for patience and strength for them in this difficult time.

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that those who laid down their lives for the protection of the public deserved the highest honour and recognition, adding that the martyrs of the police and other security institutions were a source of pride for the entire nation. She said the sacrifices rendered by law enforcement personnel would always be remembered and respected.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, the chief minister said the Punjab government stood shoulder to shoulder with law enforcement agencies in their efforts to maintain peace and ensure public safety across the province. She emphasized that all available resources would continue to be provided to strengthen policing and improve the overall law and order situation.

Meanwhile, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz also paid rich tribute to the security forces for neutralising 13 militants during successful operations in Bannu and Kurram.

In a separate statement, the chief minister lauded the professionalism, courage and timely action of the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies, saying their decisive operations had foiled the nefarious designs of terrorists.

She said the armed forces, with the full support of the nation, were determined to eradicate terrorism from its roots. The sacrifices and services of security personnel, she added, were a matter of immense pride for the entire country.

The chief minister reaffirmed the Punjab government’s firm resolve to continue extending full support to security institutions in their ongoing fight against terrorism and criminality, stressing that peace and stability remained essential for progress and prosperity.