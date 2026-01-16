Interviews to continue despite US immigrant visa issuance freeze

ISLAMABAD: The US State Department has clarified that applicants from Pakistan and 74 other countries will still be allowed to submit immigrant visa applications and attend scheduled interviews, despite a temporary suspension on visa issuance announced a day earlier.

The United States has paused the issuance of immigrant visas for 75 countries, including Pakistan, as part of a broader policy review ordered by President Donald Trump. According to the State Department, the suspension will take effect from January 21, 2026.

In a post on X, the department said immigrant visa processing was being paused for countries “whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates”, adding that the freeze would remain in place until the US could ensure new immigrants would not impose a financial burden on American taxpayers.

In a question-and-answer guidance issued alongside the policy, the State Department clarified that while immigrant visas will not be issued during the pause, applicants may continue with the process, including appearing for interviews at US embassies and consulates in their home countries.

The department emphasised that the decision does not revoke immigrant visas already issued and does not apply to tourist or other non-immigrant visas. It added that decisions related to admission into the United States fall under the authority of the Department of Homeland Security.

Pakistan is among a diverse group of affected countries across South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and eastern Europe. Other countries on the list include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Sudan, Syria, Russia and Brazil.

According to the State Department, the measure is part of a comprehensive review aimed at ensuring immigrants are financially self-sufficient and do not become a public charge. President Trump, it said, has made it clear that new immigrants must not place a financial burden on US taxpayers.

Under the new guidance, dual nationals applying with a valid passport from a country not included in the list are exempt from the suspension. The department also noted that immigrant visa cases already approved but not yet printed would be refused under the policy.

US embassies and consulates have been directed to continue scheduling immigrant visa appointments for affected nationals, including Pakistanis, even though visa issuance will remain suspended during the review period.