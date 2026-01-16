ECP suspends 159 lawmakers for not submitting accounts’ details

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended membership of 159 legislators from Parliament and provincial assemblies for not submitting details of their assets.

The Election Commission said nine lawmakers were suspended from upper house of the parliament which is Senate while 32 were suspended from the lower house which is the National Assembly.

Fifty members of the Punjab Assembly, 33 from Sindh Assembly, 28 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, seven from Balochistan Assembly were also suspended.

A day earlier, the ECP had reminded the lawmakers to submit details of their assets and liabilities, warning of suspension if they fail to do so by January 16.

“The members of Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies who have not submitted details of their assets and liabilities are directed to submit it on the prescribed Form B under Section 137 of the Election Act by January 15, 2026,” said a statement issued by the ECP.

“In case of failure to submit the statement, the membership of the concerned lawmakers will be suspended from January 16, 2026,” it stated.

The ECP further informed that the offices of the political finance wing (Kohsar Block) at the commission would remain open for the receipt of statements until 12:00 midnight on January 15. Last week, the ECP had said 446 lawmakers had failed to submit their statement of assets and liabilities with the commission by the due date of December 31, 2025. It notified them to submit it by January 15.

Out of these, 125 lawmakers were members of the National Assembly, 26 Senators, 159 members of the Punjab Assembly, 62 members of the Sindh Assembly, 48 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly and 26 members of the Balochistan Assembly. The ECP had stated that the submission was a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act 2017.

Section 137 (1) of the Elections Act, 2017 stipulates that “every member of an assembly and senate shall submit to the Commission, on or before Dec 31 each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities, including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B.”