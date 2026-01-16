Court orders arrest and immediate presentation of Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chatha

ISLAMABAD: The court expressed significant dissatisfaction over the failure to present Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chatha, instructing authorities to ensure their arrest and presentation within 24 hours, irrespective of their whereabouts.

During the proceedings of a controversial tweets case at the District and Sessions Court, Judge Afzal Majoka voiced his anger after Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha were not present in court. The court directed the Islamabad police to arrest and bring them before the court within 24 hours, no matter if they are in the country, at sea, or abroad.

Addressing DIG Jawad Tariq, the judge remarked, “A warrant has been issued, why has it not been executed What does the lack of enforcement in Islamabad suggest? Whether they are in Pakistan, India, or Afghanistan, you have 24 hours to act. I expect compliance, regardless of whether they are at sea or in the sky. I will ensure they are presented.

The warrants must be executed within 24 hours.” The DIG assured the court that the warrants would be enforced. The court then adjourned the hearing, warning that failure to execute the warrants would lead to contempt of court charges.

At the start of the hearing, the court had summoned both the DIG and the Director of the FIA for failing to arrest and present Imaan Mazari and her husband. The NCCIA prosecutor appeared before the court, but neither Imaan Mazari nor Hadi Ali Chatha attended the session. Judge Afzal Majoka questioned the police’s failure to implement the court orders for the arrest and appearance of the accused.

He expressed frustration with the handling of the case and sought an explanation for the lack of action on the arrest orders.