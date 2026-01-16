Achakzai formally named Opposition Leader as NA pushes heavy legislative agenda

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday formally announced the appointment of Mahmood Khan Achakzai as the Leader of the Opposition during a sitting of the lower house.

The session began under the Speaker’s chairmanship, who informed members at the outset that the question hour would not be held. Shortly after proceedings commenced, the Speaker summoned the Chief Whip to his chamber to complete the formalities for issuing the notification of the opposition leader.

Following the completion of procedural requirements, Mahmood Khan Achakzai was officially declared the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

The House also witnessed the tabling of several key pieces of legislation, including the Pakistan Nursing Council Ordinance, the Export Development Fund Amendment Bill 2026, the Imports and Exports Act Amendment Bill, the Pakistan Telecommunication Reorganization Amendment Bill, and the Life Insurance Nationalization Amendment Bill.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar presented additional bills as part of the government’s legislative agenda. These included the Export Development Fund Amendment Bill 2026, the Export Import Bank of Pakistan Amendment Bill 2026, the Pakistan Telecommunication Reorganization Amendment Bill, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Amendment Bill, the Alternative Dispute Resolution Amendment Bill, and the Capital Territory of Islamabad Ownership and Management Bill.

All proposed legislation was formally laid before the House by the law minister.

Rana Sanaullah felicitates Achakzai, says PM’s door still Open for opposition talks

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday renewed the government’s call for dialogue with the opposition while congratulating newly appointed Leader of the Opposition Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

Speaking informally to reporters at the Parliament House, Rana Sanaullah said the prime minister’s offer for negotiations with the opposition remained open, recalling that previous overtures from the government had failed to elicit a positive response.

He said that if talks were to move forward, the Speaker’s Office would be the most appropriate forum, adding that the appointment of the opposition leader should be seen as a confidence-building measure.

Responding to a question about whether former prime minister Nawaz Sharif played any role in Achakzai’s appointment, Rana Sanaullah said he was unaware of any such involvement and noted that the National Assembly speaker was better placed to clarify the matter.

On a query about whether Achakzai had asked him to help facilitate a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan, Rana Sanaullah said the issue of meeting the PTI leader was a separate matter and had previously been misused. He added that the matter could be discussed in the coming days and might also figure in talks when Achakzai meets the prime minister.

The senior politician said he had earlier advised Achakzai to meet the prime minister and raise the issue directly, but the suggestion was not accepted at the time.