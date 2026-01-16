12 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed as security forces thwart multiple terror activities in Kharan: ISPR

Khawarij carried out multiple terrorist activities and attempted to create a hostage situation: Military’s media wing

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 12 Indian-sponsored terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan and effectively thwarted their attempt to create a hostage situation in Balochistan’s Kharan district during multiple operations, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “On 15 January 2026, approximately fifteen to twenty Indian-sponsored terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan carried out multiple terrorist activities in Kharan City of Balochistan. Wherein, the terrorists attacked City Police Station, National Bank of Pakistan and Habib Bank Limited. During the activity, Rs3.4 million was looted from the banks by terrorists.”

🚨#ISPR 12 Terrorists Eliminated!

Rawalpindi, 16 January 2026: On 15 January 2026, approximately Fifteen to Twenty Indian sponsored terrorists of Fitna Al Hindustan carried out multiple terrorist acts in Kharan City, District Kharan, #Balohistan, #Pakistan, terrorists attacked… pic.twitter.com/Ko1eJ9V0wq — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) January 16, 2026

The ISPR said the security forces effectively responded and engaged the terrorists, prompting them to retreat. “During the ensuing clearance operation, twelve terrorists were sent to hell in three different engagements. Terrorists’ design to create a hostage situation at the police station was also effectively thwarted,” it added.

Sanitization operation continues in the surroundings to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorists.

“A relentless counterterrorism campaign under the vision ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by the security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out [the] menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” it said.

Despite record militant deaths, Pakistan witnessed an alarming rise in militant violence in 2025, with terrorist attacks rising by 34 per cent and terrorism-related fatalities increasing by 21pc year on year, according to a report released by the Islamabad-based Pak Institute for Peace Studies.

On January 6, ISPR Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry shared during a press conference that law enforcement agencies of Pakistan—including the army, police, Federal Constabulary, and intelligence agencies—conducted a total of 75,175 IBOs in 2025.

Breaking it down, he said 14,658 operations were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 58,778 in Balochistan, and 1,739 in other regions of Pakistan.

He added that 5,397 terror incidents took place in Pakistan in 2025, of which 3,811 were reported from KP (71pc), 1,557 from Balochistan (29pc), and 29 from other areas.

On January 13, the ISPR said four terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district.