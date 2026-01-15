US to suspend immigrant visa processing for Pakistan, 74 other countries from Jan 21: State Department

WASHINGTON: The US has announced a suspension of immigrant visa processing for Pakistan and 74 other countries, effective January 21, citing concerns that immigrants from these nations often rely on public welfare programmes.

The State Department said the freeze will remain in place until authorities can ensure that new immigrants will not draw on American taxpayer resources.

Officials described the measure as part of the administration’s “America First” approach.

“We are working to ensure the generosity of the American people will no longer be abused,” an official said.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott said in a statement that his department “will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people“.

The State Department will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates. The freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people. — Department of State (@StateDept) January 14, 2026

“Immigration from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits,” he added.

Among the countries affected by the freeze are Somalia, Haiti, Iran, Eritrea, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, covering regions in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. All categories of US immigrant visas— including family, employment, and diversity visas — are impacted.

Impact on Pakistanis

The suspension could delay travel, study, and work plans for thousands of Pakistanis who annually seek US visas. Pakistani consulates in the US are expected to provide guidance to affected applicants in the coming days.

Public-charge rule

The visa freeze is linked to the US public-charge rule, which evaluates whether immigrants are likely to rely on government assistance. While suspensions of visa services have occurred in the past, officials said the scope of this action is unprecedented.

No timeline has been given for resuming visa services, but the State Department assured that countries would be notified once the review is complete.