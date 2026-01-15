Punjab Police cautions public against spreading fake news, AI memes, content

Police spokesperson says Article 19 of Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, which can’t be misused as a pretext to malign institutions

Sargodha Laksian Police SHO martyred during raid on aerial firing suspects

LAHORE: Punjab Police on Thursday cautioned citizens against sharing, retweeting, reposting, forwarding or promoting false, fabricated or misleading news and content on social media, warning that such acts fall under the category of spreading fake news and constitute a punishable offence under the law.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said that while Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees freedom of expression, this right cannot be misused as a pretext to malign the judiciary, the state, national security or security institutions through slander, defamation or character assassination.

He clarified that the circulation of character-assassinating material against any individual or institution through AI-generated memes, posts, videos or any other digital content on social media is not only ethically wrong but also a criminal offence liable to legal action.

The spokesperson warned that individuals who resort to spreading fake news, false posts, AI-generated memes or videos merely to gain popularity, increase viewership or seek personal fame would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

He said that in cases involving the circulation of fabricated, unverified or false information on social media platforms, law enforcement agencies would take immediate action. The spokesperson appealed to citizens to exercise responsibility and refrain from sharing, forwarding or promoting any form of fake news, false posts, AI memes or videos to avoid legal consequences.

Sub-Inspector Aamir Rizwan Martyred in the Line of Duty

Meanwhile, another brave officer of Punjab Police laid down his life in the line of duty. Sub-Inspector Aamir Rizwan, Station House Officer (SHO) of Thana Laksian, Sargodha, was martyred while responding promptly with his team to a report of aerial firing.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, police conducted a raid in the Kot Momin area to apprehend the suspects involved in the firing. During the operation, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire on the police party, critically injuring Sub-Inspector Aamir Rizwan.

The injured officer was immediately shifted to hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries and embraced martyrdom. The spokesperson added that the suspects fled the scene while continuing to fire, and operations are currently underway to arrest them.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha has assured that the perpetrators will be apprehended soon and brought to justice.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha. He also directed the DPO Sargodha to ensure the immediate arrest of the suspects involved.

IG Punjab paid rich tribute to Sub-Inspector Aamir Rizwan for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, describing him as a courageous officer who upheld the finest traditions of the police force.

The IGP further instructed the DPO Sargodha to immediately contact the martyr’s family and ensure full support and assistance. He affirmed that Punjab Police would never abandon the families of its martyrs and would stand by them at all times.