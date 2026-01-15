NATIONAL

President in Bahrain: Trade, defence, and strategic ties take centre stage

By Staff Report
  • President Zardari meets King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, conferred Bahrain’s top civilian award
  • Two leaders focus on trade, investment, defence cooperation, and regional issues
  • Zardari highlights opportunities in agriculture, IT, healthcare, tourism, and infrastructure
  • Describes Pakistani community of 116,000 as vital bridge between the two nations
  • Both leaders reaffirm defence and security cooperation; Crown Prince Salman meeting also scheduled

MANAMA/ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday held high-level talks with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama, focusing on trade, investment, defence cooperation, and regional and global issues.

The president, accompanied by First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, arrived in Bahrain on Tuesday for a four-day state visit. He was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the royal residence, Al-Qudaibiya Palace, where the discussions took place.

According to a post on the Presidency’s X account, the talks “covered trade and investment, defence cooperation, support for the Pakistani community, and regional and global issues.”

During the visit, President Zardari was conferred the Order of Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa First Class, Bahrain’s highest civilian award, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

The discussions at Al-Qudaibiya Palace centred on expanding cooperation across political, economic, defence, and cultural sectors. President Zardari stressed the need to translate strong political ties into enhanced trade and investment, highlighting opportunities in agriculture, information technology, healthcare, tourism, and infrastructure. He also invited Bahraini investors to Pakistan and underscored the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council in promoting a business-friendly environment.

The two leaders reviewed defence and security collaboration, reaffirming institutional links between their armed forces. They also discussed regional and international developments, with President Zardari stressing the importance of unity, restraint, and collective resolve in times of global uncertainty.


Highlighting the Pakistani community in Bahrain, the president thanked the Bahraini leadership for hosting over 116,000 Pakistanis, calling them a vital bridge between the two nations. He also acknowledged the King’s gift of the King Hamad University for Nursing and Allied Medical Sciences in Islamabad as a symbol of enduring friendship.

President Zardari was accompanied by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Balochistan Agriculture Minister Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, and ambassadors Muhammad Ibrahim Abdul Qadir and Saqib Rauf. Bahrain’s National Guard Commander Sheikh Muhammad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani were also present.

According to the Foreign Office, the president is also scheduled to meet Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who also serves as Bahrain’s prime minister, to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

“The visit aims to reinforce Pakistan’s longstanding cooperation with the brotherly Gulf nation while expanding opportunities for collaboration in trade and economic partnership, defence and security, and people-to-people ties,” the FO said.

State broadcaster PTV News reported that President Zardari will address a reception at the headquarters of the Economic Development Board in Manama.

During his visit, the president also met with Bahrain National Guard Commander Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The visit builds on a series of engagements between the two countries: in November last year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Bahrain, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties. He underscored Pakistan’s goal to expand trade and investment, noting that bilateral trade would grow under the Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement.

In September, Bahrain’s interior minister visited Pakistan, during which both countries agreed to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics, and immigration.

Previous article
Bilawal warns against threats to Sindh’s rights, resources transfer to Islamabad
Next article
US to suspend immigrant visa processing for Pakistan, 74 other countries from Jan 21: State Department
Staff Report
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns Indian NSA’s ‘avenge history’ remarks

FO spokesperson says such rhetoric reflects imagined vendettas, not responsible statecraft, warning against undermining regional peace Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi stresses constructive engagement, dialogue...

Pakistan inks deal with Trump-linked crypto firm to explore USD-backed stablecoin

US to suspend immigrant visa processing for Pakistan, 74 other countries from Jan 21: State Department

Bilawal warns against threats to Sindh’s rights, resources transfer to Islamabad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.