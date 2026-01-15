PM seeks Railways roadmap to unlock its potential for boosting industry, trade and investment

Premier Shehbaz hails satisfactory outcomes of revolutionary profit-oriented reforms in Pakistan Railways

Stresses integration with international-standard commercial communication systems, saying institutional, administrative measures already showing results

Stresses private sector input to enhance commercial use of railway assets, saying next year’s PSDP to allocate proportionate budget for railway development

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday underscored that Pakistan Railways has the potential to significantly promote national industry, trade, and attract investors if made profitable through ongoing reforms. He directed the Pakistan Railways to present a practical roadmap containing actionable steps next week, following meaningful consultation with all relevant units and institutions.

Chairing a consultative meeting with private sector experts aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of Pakistan Railways, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the railways minister and his team, noting that the revolutionary measures to boost institutional and administrative efficiency were long overdue.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif presiding over a consultative meeting with private sector experts regarding reforms in Pakistan Railways. pic.twitter.com/fAoBgdIwVP — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 15, 2026

Acknowledging the performance of Pakistan Railways despite limited resources, the premier said the series of reform measures initiated by the government were already yielding satisfactory outcomes. He added that consultation with private sector experts formed part of broader economic reforms designed to stimulate industrial and commercial growth, economic development, and improvement across related sectors.

وزیراعظم کی زیرِ صدارت پاکستان ریلویز میں جاری اصلاحات اور ترقیاتی کاموں میں نجی شعبے کے ماہرین سے مشاورتی اجلاس وزیراعظم نے ریلویز کی ملکی مجموعی معاشی ترقی، علاقائی صنعت و تجارت میں تعاون اور عوامی سہولت اور کمرشل استعمال کے لیے معیاری کارکردگی کی اہمیت کو اجاگر کیا۔ وزیراعظم… pic.twitter.com/vsArcPzAy0 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 15, 2026

Expressing regret over the decades-long neglect in providing development funds for Pakistan Railways, the prime minister announced that the next year’s Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) would allocate proportionate budgets for railway projects.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زیر صدارت پاکستان ریلوے کی کارکردگی کو مزید مؤثر بنانے کے لئے نجی شعبے کے ماہرین سے مشاورتی اجلاس وزیراعظم نے ہدایت دیتے ہوئے کہا کہ پاکستان ریلویز کو بین الاقوامی سطح پر عالمی معیار کے کمرشل مواصلاتی نظام کا حصہ بنانے کے لیے اقدامات وقت کی اہم… pic.twitter.com/FoNnfr4qsz — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 15, 2026

He stressed the importance of integrating Pakistan Railways into an international-standard commercial communication system, highlighting its vital role in economic growth and increasing national income. PM Shehbaz also called for exploring private partnerships for the profitable commercial utilization of railway infrastructure, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive strategy to optimize the institution’s resources.

The prime minister underlined that high-quality performance of railways is essential not only for the country’s economic development but also for regional industrial and trade cooperation and public convenience.

Private sector experts at the meeting presented a range of recommendations aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency of Pakistan Railways and maximizing its commercial potential.

The consultative session was attended by Federal Ministers Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Musadiq Malik, and Ahad Khan Cheema; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar; National Coordinator SIFC Lieutenant General (Retd) Sarfraz Ahmed; secretaries of relevant ministries; other government officials; and private sector experts including Zaid Bashir, Pir Saad Ehsanuddin, and others.