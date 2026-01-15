Pakistan inks deal with Trump-linked crypto firm to explore USD-backed stablecoin

PVARA says MoU signed with SC Financial Technologies, affiliated with World Liberty Financial

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has signed an agreement with a company affiliated with World Liberty Financial, the main crypto platform linked to the family of US President Donald Trump, to explore the use of a dollar-backed stablecoin for cross-border payments, the government announced on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (PVARA) said, in a statement, it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SC Financial Technologies, described as an affiliated entity of World Liberty Financial. The agreement will allow dialogue and technical engagement around emerging digital payment architectures.

Today, World Liberty Financial signed an MoU with the Ministry of Finance to explore innovation in digital finance, particularly the use of stablecoins for cross-border transactions, signalling growing global interest in Pakistan as a key market for digital assets.

This development marks one of the first publicly announced partnerships between World Liberty Financial—a crypto-based finance platform launched in September 2024—and a sovereign state. It also coincides with warming bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Under the agreement, SC Financial Technologies will collaborate with Pakistan’s central bank to explore integrating its USD1 stablecoin into a regulated digital payments framework, allowing it to operate alongside Pakistan’s existing digital currency infrastructure, a source involved in the deal told Reuters.

A delegation of World Liberty Financial USA led by Zachary Witkoff, Chief Executive Officer called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Prime Minister along with Cheif of Defence Forces/Cheif of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, witnessed the signing of an MoU

The announcement came during a visit to Pakistan by Zach Witkoff, co-founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial and CEO of SC Financial Technologies. Witkoff, son of US special envoy Steve Witkoff, met with senior Pakistani stakeholders to discuss digital payment infrastructure, cross-border settlements, and foreign exchange processes, according to the regulator.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said, “Our focus is to stay ahead of the curve by engaging with credible global players, understanding new financial models, and ensuring that innovation, where explored, is aligned with regulation, stability, and national interest.”

SC Financial Technologies, registered in Delaware, co-owns the USD1 stablecoin brand with World Liberty Financial, according to documentation on the token’s reserves from July 2025.

Stablecoins—digital tokens typically pegged to the US dollar—have expanded rapidly in recent years. Under President Trump, the United States introduced federal rules widely viewed as favourable to the crypto sector, while countries around the world are assessing the role of stablecoins in payment systems.

Pakistan has been exploring digital currency initiatives as part of efforts to reduce cash usage and improve cross-border payments, including remittances, a key source of foreign exchange. The central bank governor said in July that Pakistan was preparing to launch a digital currency pilot and finalising legislation to regulate virtual assets.

World Liberty fuelled a sharp increase in income for the Trump family business, known as the Trump Organisation, including from foreign entities, in the first half of last year, Reuters reported in October.

Last May, MGX, a state-controlled Abu Dhabi investment company, used the World Liberty stablecoin to buy a $2 billion equity stake in Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.

The high-level signing ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and other members of the federal cabinet.

Growing pace of digital payments, financial innovation parts of Pakistan’s digital economy: PM

In related development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that the rapidly growing pace of digital payments and financial innovation were essential parts of Pakistan’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif was talking with a delegation of World Liberty Financial USA led by its Chief Executive Officer Zachary Witkoff, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued in Islamabad.

A delegation of World Liberty Financial USA led by Zachary Witkoff, Chief Executive Officer called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. Welcoming the delegation, the Prime Minister shared his vision for digital Pakistan aimed at increased connectivity, access, transparency

The prime minister shared his vision for digital Pakistan aimed at increased connectivity, access, transparency and openness for the citizens. He appreciated the growing international interest in Pakistan’s digital financial markets and noted with deep sense of satisfaction that the country was fast becoming part of global digital finance.

براہِ راست:وزیراعظم کی ورلڈ لبرٹی فنانشل کے وفد سے ملاقات،مفاہمتی یاداشتوں کی تقریب میں شرکت

Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Minister for Finance Muhamamd Aurangzeb, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and Chairman Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority Bilal Bin Saqib also attended the meeting.

پاکستان کے ساتھ ڈیجیٹل ادائیگیوں کی جدت کے لیے مفاہمتی یادداشت پر دستخط وزیر اعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے ورلڈ لبرٹی فنانشل، امریکہ کے وفد نے چیف ایگزیکٹو آفیسر زچری وٹکوف (Zachary Witkoff) کی قیادت میں ملاقات کی۔ وزیر اعظم محمد شہباز شریف اور چیف آف ڈیفینس فورسز و چیف آف آرمی



Zachary Witkoff showed keen interest to engage with Pakistan for a secure and transparent digital payment infrastructure, including innovations in cross-border settlement and foreign exchange processes. He lauded Pakistan’s policy framework which was helping to position the country as a leading contender in the global digital finance landscape.

He expressed keen desire to further deepen engagement with Pakistan to explore next-generation digital payment and cross-border finance innovations.