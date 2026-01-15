NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns Indian NSA’s ‘avenge history’ remarks

By Staff Report
  • FO spokesperson says such rhetoric reflects imagined vendettas, not responsible statecraft, warning against undermining regional peace
  • Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi stresses constructive engagement, dialogue and adherence to international norms essential for lasting stability in South Asia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly criticised Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for urging Indians to “avenge our history” and build a strong nation, saying such remarks reflected “imagined historical vendettas” rather than responsible statecraft, according to a Foreign Office spokesperson.

According to Indian media reports, Doval made the comments while addressing youth at an event in New Delhi, calling on them to learn from India’s past struggles and harness the powerful force of “vengeance” to strengthen the country in areas including security and the economy.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi described the remarks as “hardly surprising coming from camouflaged hate-mongers,” adding that such narratives undermined regional peace and stability. He emphasised that constructive engagement, dialogue, and adherence to international norms were essential for lasting stability in South Asia.

Pakistan and India, both nuclear-armed neighbours, have long experienced strained relations, marked by enduring disputes—including over Kashmir—and periodic military crises.

Tensions most recently escalated into a four-day conflict in May 2025, one of the worst military confrontations between Islamabad and New Delhi in decades, before a ceasefire was reached. Analysts say statements invoking revenge risk further inflaming already fragile relations and could complicate efforts to maintain peace along the borders.

The Pakistani Foreign Office reiterated its call for restraint, dialogue, and constructive engagement to prevent misunderstandings from escalating into conflict and to ensure long-term regional stability.

Pakistan inks deal with Trump-linked crypto firm to explore USD-backed stablecoin
CDF Munir reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to economic stability, investor confidence
