Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam inaugurate state lounge at Lahore Airport

Defense Minister Kh Asif also attends inauguration of renovated state lounge at Allama Iqbal International Airport

CM Maryam’s stroke initiative provides free Rs300,000 TNK injections as over 700 patients recover across Punjab in one year

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated the newly renovated State Lounge at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Following the inauguration, the dignitaries toured the State Lounge after the completion of renovation work. Defence Secretary Muhammad Ali welcomed the guests and participants at the ceremony.

Director General Pakistan Airports Authority, Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed, briefed the attendees on the airport upgradation project, outlining key improvements carried out under the scheme. He said that the Ravi Lounge, entrance lobby, main hall and several other sections of the State Lounge had been reconstructed as part of the renovation.

According to the briefing, the State Lounge has been given a modern and aesthetically enhanced look aimed at improving facilities and services for state guests and visiting dignitaries.

Stroke Management Programme Helps Over 700 Patients Recover in a Year

Meanwhile, under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Stroke Management Programme launched in public sector hospitals has emerged as a major relief initiative for stroke patients, enabling hundreds to recover and avoid lifelong disability.

According to official data, more than 700 patients across Punjab have recovered after suffering stroke attacks during the past year under the programme. The initiative ensures the free provision of the life-saving TNK injection, which costs approximately Rs300,000 per dose.

A 70-year-old patient, Sharifa Bibi of Thokar Niaz Baig, was recently shifted to Services Hospital after suffering a severe stroke that paralysed the right side of her body and impaired her speech and hand movement. She was immediately treated at the Chief Minister Stroke Management Centre established at the hospital.

Doctors administered the clot-busting TNK injection, after which the patient regained her speech within a few hours and fully recovered movement in her affected limbs. Expressing gratitude, Sharifa Bibi said the initiative had given her a new lease on life.

Her son said that without the timely administration of the injection, his mother would have faced permanent disability, and he expressed deep appreciation for the initiative taken by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

On the directions of the chief minister, free TNK injections are currently being provided at 14 stroke management centres across Punjab. Fully functional centres have been established at Services Hospital, General Hospital, and Mayo Hospital in Lahore, Nishtar Hospital Multan and Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.

Stroke management centres have also been set up in Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Layyah, while instructions have been issued to further expand the programme to other districts.

Emphasising the importance of timely medical intervention, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the health of every citizen was the government’s responsibility, adding that providing free and quality healthcare remained a firm commitment. She noted that if a stroke patient reached a relevant hospital within four hours, not only could a life be saved but permanent disability could also be prevented.