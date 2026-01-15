CDF Munir reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to economic stability, investor confidence

WLF CEP Zachary Witkoff calls on Field Marshal Asim Munir, lauds efforts of Pakistan’s leadership in embracing futuristic technologies

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of World Liberty Financial (WLF) USA led by Zachary Witkoff, Chief Executive Officer of a leading global Fintech firm, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, according to the military’s media wing.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the meeting reflected the growing interest of international private investment groups in Pakistan’s evolving economic landscape and also signals rising global confidence in Pakistan’s fintech potential and aims to strengthen financial inclusion and cross border digital finance.

Rawalpindi, 14 January, 2026

Mr Witkoff highlighted the immense economic potential Pakistan holds and lauded the efforts of Pakistan’s leadership in embracing futuristic technologies to realize the full possibilities of its economic prowess.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir welcomed the exchange of views and emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to economic stability, investor confidence, and enabling an environment conducive to responsible private sector participation in national development.

SC Financial Technologies, registered in Delaware, co-owns the USD1 stablecoin brand with World Liberty Financial, according to documentation on the token’s reserves from July 2025.

Stablecoins—digital tokens typically pegged to the US dollar—have expanded rapidly in recent years. Under President Trump, the United States introduced federal rules widely viewed as favourable to the crypto sector, while countries around the world are assessing the role of stablecoins in payment systems.

Pakistan has been exploring digital currency initiatives as part of efforts to reduce cash usage and improve cross-border payments, including remittances, a key source of foreign exchange. The central bank governor said in July that Pakistan was preparing to launch a digital currency pilot and finalising legislation to regulate virtual assets.

World Liberty fuelled a sharp increase in income for the Trump family business, known as the Trump Organisation, including from foreign entities, in the first half of last year, Reuters reported in October.