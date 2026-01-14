President Zardari arrives in Bahrain to strengthen trade, defense and strategic ties

President welcomed by Bahrain National Guard Commander and Foreign Minister upon arrival in Manama

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday arrived in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, for a four-day official visit aimed at strengthening historic ties between the two nations in trade, defense, and security, state media reported.

According to a post on X, President Zardari was received at the airport by Bahrain National Guard Commander Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa and Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Bahraini Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammed Ibrahim Abdul Qadir and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain Saqib Rauf were also present.

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari accompanied the president during the visit, videos shared by the presidency showed.

State broadcaster PTV reported that during the visit, President Zardari is scheduled to meet King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, as well as Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in political, economic, and development sectors.

The president will also address a reception at the headquarters of Bahrain’s Economic Development Board, where he is expected to highlight Pakistan’s economic potential and explore avenues for increased trade and investment between the two countries. Shortly after arriving, President Zardari also held a meeting with the commander of Bahrain’s National Guard.

The Foreign Office said earlier that the visit will include high-level meetings on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest. “The visit seeks to reinforce Pakistan’s longstanding cooperation with the brotherly Gulf nation while expanding opportunities in trade, economic partnership, defense, security, and people-to-people ties,” the FO added.

Last November, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a two-day visit to Bahrain, had reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations, underlining the country’s desire to expand trade and investment. The Pakistan-GCC Free Trade Agreement is expected to boost bilateral trade further.

Earlier in September, Bahrain’s interior minister visited Pakistan, where both countries agreed to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics, and immigration.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy cordial relations, having established diplomatic ties in October 1971 after Bahrain gained independence. Trade between the two nations in recent years has ranged from $500 million to around $1 billion.

Major exports from Pakistan to Bahrain include meat, vegetables, rice, tobacco, and textiles, while imports from Bahrain primarily comprise petroleum products, ferrous waste and scrap, and aluminum.