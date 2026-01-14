Pakistan, Morocco decide to formalize defense ties: Kh Asif

Defense Minister Kh Asif announces institutional framework for permanent defense links

MoU expected to expand cooperation in military training, capacity building, and joint initiatives

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday announced that Pakistan and Morocco will establish an institutional framework to formalize permanent defense ties, paving the way for expanded cooperation in military training and related sectors.

Asif is on a two-day official visit to Morocco from January 12 to 14, where he is holding meetings with Morocco’s Minister of State for National Defense Administration, Abdel Latif Loudayi.

The visit comes amid growing interest from several Muslim countries in strengthening defense agreements with Pakistan, particularly following its performance in the brief conflict with India last year.

According to a social media post shared by Asif, Pakistan and Morocco are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the visit to enhance defense cooperation.

“Under the agreement, an institutional framework will be established for permanent defense links,” he stated. “The MoU will also open new avenues for future collaboration across various defense and security sectors, including military training, exchange of experiences, capacity building, and other joint initiatives.”

The minister added that he will lead delegation-level talks aimed at boosting cooperation in areas of mutual interest between the two countries.

Pakistan and Morocco share longstanding friendly relations, with strong diplomatic, defense, and economic ties reinforced through periodic high-level visits and bilateral agreements.

In April 2025, the Pakistani and Moroccan armies conducted the third edition of their joint bilateral military exercise to enhance professional skills among soldiers and further strengthen defense relations.

Earlier, in November 2024, Moroccan Air Force Inspector Major General Mohammed Gadih met Pakistan’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, expressing Morocco’s interest in collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force in the aerospace sector.

The visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to expanding strategic defense partnerships and highlights its growing role as a trusted security partner in the Muslim world.