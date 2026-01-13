Unity on security narrative ‘need of the hour’; says DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Tuesday stressed that unity and consensus on matters of national security and narrative were the need of the hour.

The remarks came during a meeting between the DG ISPR and a delegation of the National Paigham-i-Aman Committee (NPAC), led by its chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, at the ISPR headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement, the meeting featured a comprehensive discussion on internal security challenges, particularly in the context of Fitna al Khawarij, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Tehreek-i-Taliban Afghanistan, further reinforcing a shared stance among all stakeholders.

Reiterating Pakistan’s principled position on Kashmir and Gaza, the DG ISPR said that supporting oppressed peoples was the country’s moral responsibility. He also emphasised that public awareness and a truth-based narrative were critical tools in countering the enemy’s psychological warfare.

Describing the interaction as highly productive, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif expressed hope that continued engagement would lead to greater trust-building and enhanced practical cooperation in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, the NPAC delegation expressed unwavering solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces and reaffirmed its collective resolve to counter anti-state narratives and hostile propaganda. The committee strongly condemned Fitna al Khawarij and the Afghan Taliban, stressing that terrorism had no justification under any circumstances.

The delegation assured full cooperation in promoting the national narrative and announced plans to spread messages of Islamic unity, social harmony and constitutional equality through mosques and other religious platforms. It was also agreed to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against hate speech and sectarianism, along with expanding awareness and guidance sessions in mosques, seminaries and universities.

The meeting comes less than a week after Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir reiterated the armed forces’ zero-tolerance policy towards threats to national security.

Addressing officers during a visit to Lahore Garrison, he had reaffirmed the military’s commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internal stability while responding to evolving challenges with professionalism and determination.