Task force to propose urgent solutions for country’s water crisis

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said the government will prioritise addressing Pakistan’s water-related challenges, focusing on practical, timely, and sustainable solutions.

Chairing the first meeting of the Task Force on National Water Security, the minister directed the formation of a special working group under the Ministry of Water Resources to submit actionable recommendations to the Planning Commission within 15 days. Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Muhammad Moeen Wattoo and senior officials were also present.

During the meeting, participants were briefed that snowmelt in the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region increased by 65 percent between 2011 and 2020 compared to previous decades. The Siachen Glacier is melting at a rate of 50 to 60 meters annually, while Himalayan glaciers are receding by up to 30 meters per year. Ahsan Iqbal described the situation as alarming, warning that Pakistan could face a severe and long-term water crisis if urgent measures are not implemented. He noted that since 1960, around 23 percent of glacier ice has already been lost.

The minister instructed authorities to convene an immediate technical workshop to translate existing water policies into actionable projects. He emphasised that the task force should not only identify problems but propose workable solutions with a clear timeline for implementation.

Ahsan Iqbal also highlighted regional concerns, terming India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty a serious threat to both Pakistan’s water rights and regional peace. He warned that increasing uncertainty in river flows posed a significant national risk.

Stressing the strategic importance of water security, he said it was the foundation of Pakistan’s survival, food security, and economic stability, and called for stronger coordination between the federal government and provinces on the National Water Policy. He noted that 80 percent of Pakistan’s water comes from rivers and that rapid population growth has intensified pressure on these limited resources. He also expressed concern over freshwater wastage due to pollution and unchecked river flows into the sea.

Under the government’s “5 Es” framework, water conservation has been identified as a key pillar of national development. Ahsan Iqbal urged collaboration between universities and water experts to design effective conservation strategies.

He highlighted the need for constructing new dams, citing Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand as critical projects to enhance water storage capacity. The minister directed WAPDA, IRSA, the National Flood Commission, and provincial authorities to provide expert input to the working group.

The task force, he said, will play a pivotal role in proposing practical solutions to Pakistan’s mounting water challenges.