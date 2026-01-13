Six-year old boy tortured by seminary teacher dies in Karachi

KARACHI: A six-year-old boy, Hassan, who was allegedly assaulted by a seminary teacher in Karachi’s Manghopir area, has died from his injuries while receiving treatment. The incident occurred in December 2025 when Hassan was struck on the head with a stick by the teacher. Following the assault, the police filed a first information report (FIR) and arrested the suspect.

Hassan’s father, Habibur Rehman, recalled that his son was initially admitted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and was discharged after a few days. However, Hassan’s condition worsened, and he was readmitted to the hospital. He was later transferred to the National Institute of Child Health, where he passed away while still under medical care.

“My son’s lungs had stopped functioning,” Rehman said, quoting the doctors. He added that Hassan had sustained a severe head injury and had not recovered since the assault.