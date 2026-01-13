Pakistan, UAE to introduce ‘pre-immigration clearance’ for faster travel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to implement a “pre-immigration clearance” system that will allow travelers from Pakistan to complete immigration checks before departure, enabling them to bypass lengthy queues upon arrival in the UAE.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a UAE delegation led by Director General of Customs and Port Security Ahmed bin Lahij Al Falasi. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and simplifying travel and immigration procedures between the two countries.

Under the new system, Karachi will serve as the pilot location for the rollout, with checks for UAE-bound passengers completed in Pakistan prior to boarding.

Naqvi said the initiative would significantly reduce processing time and allow passengers to exit UAE airports as if they were domestic travelers. “This system will make travel easier, save time, and greatly improve the passenger experience,” he added.

The UAE delegation welcomed the proposal, calling it mutually beneficial, and pledged full cooperation in implementing the pilot. Both sides agreed to finalize the administrative and technical framework for the initial phase, with the possibility of expanding the program to other airports in Pakistan if successful.

The visiting delegation included UAE Executive Director of Digital Transformation Juma Abdullah Al-Qabi, Executive Director of Airports Hammad Saif Al-Mashghouni, and other senior officials. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry and Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Agha also attended.

The development comes amid ongoing visa challenges for Pakistani citizens traveling to the UAE.

In November 2025, Additional Interior Secretary Salman Chaudhry noted that the UAE had been restricting visas for Pakistanis, though no official ban on Pakistani passports had been imposed. Similar issues had arisen in July 2025, prompting Minister Naqvi to raise the matter with UAE counterparts, who assured full support and expedited visa processing.

The UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, had announced in April 2025 that visa issues were resolved, allowing Pakistanis to obtain five-year visas. The pre-immigration clearance system is expected to further streamline travel and improve relations between the two countries, especially for frequent business and tourist travelers.