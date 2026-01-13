Many private schools ignoring revised winter timings

KARACHI: Several private schools in Karachi have failed to follow the Sindh government’s directive on revised winter school timings, with many opening at 8 am instead of the mandated 9 am.

Despite the cold weather, numerous private schools across the city continued to operate on their previous schedules, starting classes at around 8 am. This meant that thousands of students were forced to leave home as early as 7 am or 7:30 am, even as temperatures remained low.

In response to the non-compliance, the Directorate of Private Institutions Sindh issued a formal warning to schools, urging them to adhere to the School Education Department’s directive. The directive mandates that all educational institutions operate from 9 am between January 12 and January 26.

The Directorate has received complaints against several well-known and large private schools for not observing the revised schedule.