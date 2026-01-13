Many private schools ignoring revised winter timings

KARACHI: Several private schools in Karachi have failed to follow the Sindh government’s directive on revised winter school timings, with many opening at 8 am instead of the mandated 9 am.
Despite the cold weather, numerous private schools across the city continued to operate on their previous schedules, starting classes at around 8 am. This meant that thousands of students were forced to leave home as early as 7 am or 7:30 am, even as temperatures remained low.
In response to the non-compliance, the Directorate of Private Institutions Sindh issued a formal warning to schools, urging them to adhere to the School Education Department’s directive. The directive mandates that all educational institutions operate from 9 am between January 12 and January 26.
The Directorate has received complaints against several well-known and large private schools for not observing the revised schedule.
The Metropolis School Federal B Area Branch opens punctually as stated in the notification. However the transporter Mr. Sajid is not adhering to this schedule. He is transporting the children between 7 00 am and 7 45 am. He waits for the school to open located elsewhere with the children s van. When the school commences at 9 00 am he arrives with the children s van. Neither the Van Driver nor the transporter is heeding the situation. Furthermore the transporter is making threats to act as he pleases. The van will operate on its own timetable as it did prior to the notification. Otherwise parents are expected to bring their children to school and bring back their children themselves after school closes.