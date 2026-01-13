Islamabad rejects ‘reckless’ claims of being used as base for ‘possible’ US strike on Iran

Information Ministry dismisses reports as propaganda from Afghan, Indian X accounts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Information Ministry on Monday strongly rejected reports claiming that Pakistani territory could be used as a base for a possible US military strike on Iran, terming such assertions a “reckless attempt” to drag Pakistan into a US-Iran conflict.

In a statement issued through its fact-check account on X, the Foreign Office attributed the claims to “propaganda machinery operating through Afghan and Indian X accounts,” identifying specific handles that alleged the United States had moved aerial refuelling (KC-135R) and surveillance aircraft to Pakistan.

🔎 Fact Check | Ministry of Information & Broadcasting 🧾 CLAIM

Propaganda machineries Afghanistan and Indian X accounts (@KHoorasanM_U1, @RealBababanaras, @AFGDefense) falsely claims that the United States has moved aerial refuelling (KC-135R) and surveillance aircraft to…

According to the statement, X accounts including @KHoorasanM_U1, @RealBababanaras, and @AFGDefense claimed that US aircraft were conducting unusual flights toward or into Iranian airspace and that Pakistan was being used as a base to support US stealth fighters, including F-35 and F-22 jets, for a potential military strike on Iran.

Citing reports by Reuters and The Washington Post, the Ministry of Information noted that while movements of US refuelling aircraft had been reported, these were largely linked to Europe. It stressed that there was no credible evidence of any US aircraft being based in Pakistan or of operational flights originating from Pakistan toward Iran for any possible strike.

“This is a reckless, blame-shifting narrative aimed at dragging Pakistan into a US-Iran conflict without any verifiable evidence,” the ministry said, urging the public to refrain from sharing sensational military claims circulated by what it described as “propaganda pages.”

“For matters related to national security and defence, the public is advised to rely only on official sources, including ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations), MoIB (Ministry of Information and Broadcasting), MoFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), and reputable defence outlets,” the statement added.

The clarification comes amid weeks of public unrest in Iran over worsening economic conditions and an ongoing government crackdown on protesters.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that at least 572 people have been killed, including 503 protesters and 69 members of security forces, while more than 10,600 individuals have been detained during the two weeks of protests. The agency said it relies on supporters inside Iran to cross-check information, according to AP.

With internet services disrupted and phone lines cut in Iran, assessing the scale of demonstrations from outside the country has become increasingly difficult. Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures.

US President Donald Trump last week threatened military intervention if Tehran continued to kill protesters. He said late Sunday that his administration was engaged in talks to arrange a meeting with Iranian officials but cautioned that action could be taken sooner as reports of deaths increased and arrests continued.

“Iran called, they want to negotiate,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Iran did not immediately respond to Trump’s remarks and has previously warned that US forces and Israel would be considered “legitimate targets” if Washington used force to protect demonstrators.

Separately, China said it opposed foreign “interference” in the internal affairs of other countries.

“We always oppose interference in other countries’ internal affairs,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular news conference on Monday when asked about Trump’s comments. “We call on all parties to do more things conducive to peace and stability in the Middle East.”