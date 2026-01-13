Indonesian Defence Czar meets CDF Munir, air chief to expand defence ties

CDF Field Marshal Munir reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to fostering strong and enduring defence relationship with Indonesia

RAWALPINDI: Indonesia has expressed its desire to further expand defence ties with Pakistan across multiple domains, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

The development comes as Indonesian Defence Minister Lieutenant General (retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin called on Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing said.

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 12 January, 2026 Lieutenant General Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (Retd), Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, Pakistan The meeting focused on…

“The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, evolving regional and global security dynamics, and exploration of avenues for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation,” it said.

“Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening institutional linkages, training collaboration and defence industrial cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia,” it added.

“The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He also expressed Indonesia’s desire to further expand defence ties with Pakistan across multiple domains,” it said.

CDF Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a strong and enduring defence relationship with Indonesia, based on shared values, mutual respect, and convergence of strategic interests, the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, a defence delegation led by the Indonesian minister also called on Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters in Islamabad, a separate ISPR statement said.

“The meeting reaffirmed the historic and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Indonesia and focused on strengthening bilateral air force cooperation, particularly in capacity building, training and technological collaboration,” the statement said.

#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 12 January, 2026 A defence delegation led by Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia, Lieutenant General (Retd) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, at Air…

It added that the air chief briefed the delegation on PAF’s modernisation drive, including infrastructure development, revamped training and the induction of niche capabilities to enhance readiness for multi-domain operations.

The Indonesian defence minister praised the PAF’s professionalism, combat readiness and indigenisation achievements under the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park, expressing strong interest in expanding cooperation in training, aviation and aerospace domains, the statement added.

“The meeting reflected growing momentum in Pakistan-Indonesia defence ties and a shared resolve to deepen cooperation through sustained engagement and dialogue,” it concluded.

The meetings come a month after Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto visited Pakistan, with the two countries agreeing to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in health, agriculture, information technology, science and education, and deepen coordination on regional and global issues, including Palestine.