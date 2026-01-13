Illegal gold mining puts Karak’s olive forests under threat

Locals decry mining in residential areas despite official ban, Section 144 imposed for 60 days in Sabirabad limits

Elders warn of irreversible damage to olive plantations as Turki Khel, Badin Khel villages among worst affected

KARAK: Residents and elders of Karak district have expressed grave concern over the continued illegal gold mining in residential areas, warning that the unchecked activity poses a serious threat to the region’s valuable olive forests.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, local people alleged that despite a clear ban imposed by the district administration, illegal gold mining operations were still underway in residential localities of Karak, raising alarm over the potential environmental and ecological damage. They said the persistence of mining activities had placed the olive forests in the area at significant risk.

The residents expressed strong reservations over what they termed a failure to effectively enforce the ban and urged the relevant authorities to ensure the immediate prevention of illegal mining. They emphasized that the situation required urgent intervention by concerned departments to safeguard both residential areas and natural resources.

It is pertinent to mention that Section 144 was imposed in the affected areas through a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Karak on January 5, 2026. The notification stated that, despite repeated directives issued by the district administration, gold miners continued their operations within residential zones.

According to the notification, in order to prevent illegal mining activities, a complete ban has been imposed for a period of 60 days on gold mining within the limits of Sabirabad police station.

Local dwellers pointed out that extensive olive forests are spread across the villages of Turki Khel and Badin Khel, and warned that ongoing mining activities could cause irreversible damage to these forests. They said the olive plantations not only contribute to environmental sustainability but also support the livelihoods of local communities.

The residents urged the district administration and the mining department to take immediate and effective action to halt illegal mining and prevent further damage to the olive forest, stressing that strict enforcement of the ban was essential to protect the area’s ecological balance.