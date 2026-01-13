Hania Aamir responds to ‘divorce’ predictions by astrologers

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has humorously reacted to predictions made by an astrologer that she will get divorced in 2026. The astrologer, while reading Aamir’s birth chart on a television show, claimed that the actress, who is not currently in a relationship, would be divorced within the next year.

In response, Aamir took to social media, sharing a story where she sarcastically wrote, “Weird, let me marry first.” Her playful reply quickly gained attention, shutting down the unsolicited prediction.

The prediction comes amid ongoing speculation about Aamir’s relationship with singer Asim Azhar. Although no official confirmation has been made, rumors have been circulating about their potential marriage after Azhar’s split from Merub Ali last year. Fans have been particularly intrigued by their frequent appearances together at events, such as Yashma Gill’s birthday party, and the buzz surrounding Azhar’s recent solo album. The inclusion of the word “Haniyaaa!” in one of the tracks fueled further speculation, leaving fans wondering what’s next for the pair.