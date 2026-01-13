CM Maryam secures export routes for Kinnow, Potatoes

Federal government approves alternative export channels for Punjab’s key crops

Punjab produces 95% of the country’s potatoes and kinnow, with record outputs expected

‘Agriculture Lab on Wheels’ to provide on-site soil and water analysis to farmers

LAHORE: Owing to the special efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the federal government has approved alternative export routes for kinnow and potatoes from Punjab.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, the provincial government had approached federal authorities for the formation of a high-level committee to facilitate exports of these key crops. The committee, headed by the Deputy Prime Minister, includes representatives from relevant ministries and key stakeholders to address export-related issues in a coordinated manner.

The Punjab government also urged the federation to explore new international markets and reduce export-related costs to ease difficulties faced by farmers and exporters. Practical measures are being implemented daily to resolve issues affecting kinnow and potato exports and to maximise foreign exchange earnings.

Punjab accounts for approximately 95 per cent of Pakistan’s total kinnow and potato production. During the current year, potato output in the province is expected to reach around 12 million tonnes, while kinnow production is projected at 4 million tonnes.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the hard work of potato and kinnow farmers would not be allowed to go to waste. She added that she remained in close contact with the Prime Minister to ensure farmers’ challenges are addressed promptly. The chief minister emphasised that the provincial government is fully aware of the difficulties faced by growers and is providing resources to promote agricultural development and ensure farmers’ prosperity.

Agriculture Lab on Wheels to Bring Services to Farmers’ Doorsteps

In a related development, the Punjab government will launch a unique initiative, “Agriculture Lab on Wheels”, to provide agricultural services directly at farmers’ doorsteps.

Under the programme, mobile agricultural laboratories will be deployed in 15 districts of Punjab. These labs will offer on-the-spot soil and water analysis, enabling accurate assessment of soil fertility and water quality for improved crop planning and higher productivity.

A central control room will monitor operations to ensure efficiency and transparency. Additionally, 100 container-based farmer facilitation centres will be established across the province. These centres will be equipped with data call centres, agriculture officers, digital tools, and other essential facilities to provide timely guidance and technical support to farmers.

CM Maryam Nawaz said the initiative will provide immediate and accurate agricultural information at farmers’ doorsteps, enabling them to make informed decisions. She added that such farmer-friendly measures are expected to contribute to a record wheat yield this season.

The chief minister further highlighted other ongoing projects aimed at farmers’ welfare, including the Kissan Card scheme and tractor-related initiatives, reflecting the government’s commitment to strengthening the agricultural sector.

CM Expresses Grief Over Fatal Fire in Arifwala

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of a mother and her two daughters in a fire incident in Arifwala.

She extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and shared in their grief during this difficult time. The chief minister also directed authorities to enforce a strict ban on the sale and purchase of substandard gas cylinders to prevent similar incidents in the future.