NATIONAL

CDA to triple plantation for every tree removed, Climate Minister announces

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik has announced that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) will plant three trees for every tree cut, while the Ministry of Climate Change will launch additional plantation drives across the federal capital.

Speaking during a field visit to Shakarparian on Tuesday, the minister reviewed the ongoing removal of paper mulberry trees and the reforestation of indigenous species. He emphasized that the cutting of paper mulberry trees was undertaken only after scientific identification and assessment to ensure environmental compliance.

Dr Malik warned that strict action would be taken against any negligence or violation of environmental laws during the process. He directed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to conduct a comprehensive tree count and gather detailed data, ensuring full transparency in plantation and removal activities.

The minister also called for complete records of public hearings conducted across Islamabad, citing the fundamental rights of citizens in environmental decision-making. “All construction projects failing to meet environmental requirements will face show-cause notices,” he said.

Clarifying the roles of relevant authorities, Dr Malik noted that tree cutting and plantation fall under CDA’s jurisdiction, while the Ministry of Climate Change provides oversight and ensures environmental protection. He added that amendments are being proposed to increase fines for environmental violations, currently capped at Rs1 million.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguarding Islamabad’s green cover, Dr Malik said that environmental protection remains a top priority and that all actions would be conducted transparently and in accordance with the law.

The field visit also included inspections of other affected sites, with the minister vowing ongoing monitoring to ensure compliance and the successful implementation of reforestation initiatives.

