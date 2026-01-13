Entertainment

Alizeh Shah gives ‘final warning’ to Yasir Nawaz for defaming her

By News Desk

Pakistani actor Alizeh Shah has issued a stern warning to director and producer Yasir Nawaz, threatening to file a defamation lawsuit if he continues to mention her name and criticise their past working relationship.

In an Instagram story, Shah expressed her frustration, stating, “This is my final warning to Nawaz,” and urged him to stop bringing her up in public discussions. Shah highlighted that it has been five years since they worked together on the drama *Mera Dil Mera Dushman*, but Nawaz has repeatedly shared his negative experiences, sometimes offering apologies and other times describing the experience as “not fun.”

Shah accused Nawaz of continuing to mention her name on nearly every talk show he appears on, expressing disappointment with his actions. She made it clear that any further references to her would result in immediate legal action. “If he mentions my name again or refers to me on any future platform, I will proceed with filing a defamation lawsuit against him without further notice,” Shah wrote, adding that she has “documented reports and recordings of every show.”

The actress further warned Nawaz, saying, “If this behaviour continues, I will disclose to the entire industry the real reasons why he did not like working with me.” Shah concluded by asserting that such revelations would not reflect well on Nawaz’s public image.

This statement follows months of controversy after Nawaz publicly discussed the difficulties he faced while working with Shah, with his wife, Nida Yasir, also defending him and commenting that the two did not have sufficient chemistry as co-actors.

 

