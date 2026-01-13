Ali Tareen announces paid scholarship for Pakistani students to study at Oxford

Ali Tareen has launched the Tareen Oxford Scholarship, a new initiative aimed at supporting students from South Punjab to pursue a Master’s degree at the University of Oxford.

In his announcement, Tareen shared that the scholarship will fully cover the tuition fees for selected students from the region. He highlighted that applications from South Punjab have been low, and this scholarship aims to address that gap. To assist prospective applicants, Tareen also announced a guidance webinar scheduled for January 14, in partnership with the Oxford Pakistan Programme, where students can learn more about the application process and ask questions.

About The Tareen Oxford Scholarship

The scholarship is part of the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP), providing means-tested funding for Pakistani students, with a particular focus on those from South Punjab. It is designed for students who have already secured admission to a graduate course at Kellogg College but lack the financial resources to attend. The scholarship will cover both tuition fees and living expenses, prioritizing applicants who would benefit most from the award and who demonstrate a strong potential to contribute to the development of South Punjab.

Ali Tareen, an alumnus of Kellogg College, has backed the scholarship, which will be established as a five-year program. Annual funding will be donated and disbursed on a rolling basis. This initiative is part of OPP’s broader effort to support Pakistani and British Pakistani students at Oxford.

To increase applications from South Punjab, OPP and Tareen will also run a dedicated outreach program. This will include an Access Conference for final-year students from South Punjab who are applying for graduate programs abroad, including Master’s and PhD tracks. The top 20 participants will receive free, one-on-one mentorship from an Oxford student or alumnus. Additionally, 100 high-performing students from South Punjab—FSc toppers and first-year toppers from public-sector universities—will be selected for mentorship and guidance to help them build competitive profiles for global opportunities.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following core requirements:

Preference for students from South Punjab, selected based on merit and financial need (means-tested)

100 high-performing students from South Punjab, including FSc and first-year toppers from public-sector universities, will be chosen

An admission offer for an eligible graduate course at Kellogg College

A clear need for financial assistance

Demonstrated intent and potential to contribute to the development of South Punjab

How to Apply

Applicants will need to follow a two-step process: first, secure an admission offer for an eligible graduate program at Oxford, and then apply for the scholarship through the OPP process. The selection process includes an online application, shortlisting, and an interview before final decisions.

Registration

To register for the upcoming webinar, students must fill out a form with basic details, including their full name, email, education level, intended graduate track (Master’s/DPhil), field of study, current institution, and region of residence, including a South Punjab option.