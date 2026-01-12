Cross-Border Terrorism Persists

Pakistan’s national security landscape continues to be shaped by an uncomfortable and increasingly well-documented reality: the systematic use of Afghan territory for sustained cross-border terrorism. Despite repeated diplomatic engagements and the provision of actionable intelligence, the uninterrupted infiltration of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist formations into Pakistan demonstrates not merely a failure of control by the Afghan Interim Government (IAG), but a pattern of tolerance, facilitation, and strategic ambiguity that has grave regional implications.

Since June alone, Pakistani security institutions have recorded the infiltration of more than 4,000 TTP terrorists in 172 organized tashkeels into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alongside approximately 1200 terrorists in 83 formations into Balochistan. The sheer scale, organization, and continuity of these movements are incompatible with the notion of isolated border lapses. Such coordinated cross-border flows necessitate secure staging areas, logistical support, freedom of movement, and foreknowledge— conditions that can only exist under state-level acquiescence.

Multiple infiltration corridors originating from Afghanistan’s eastern provinces— Kunar, Nuristan, Nangarhar, Paktika, Khost, and Paktiya— remain fully operational. These routes have long been identified, mapped, and shared with Afghan authorities. Yet, no meaningful interdiction has occurred. This persistent inaction starkly contradicts IAG claims of counter-terrorism control and exposes such assertions as strategically deceptive rather than operationally credible.

At the apex of this threat architecture stands TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud, who continues to reside openly in Kabul under Taliban protection. From there, he orchestrates terrorist violence against Pakistan while reportedly receiving monthly financial support estimated at $43,000. His presence in state-controlled residential complexes, including areas such as Tahiya Maskan, underscores the institutionalized nature of the protection afforded to the terrorist leadership. This is not passive sheltering; it reflects an environment where militant command-and-control structures operate with impunity.

Operational sustainability of TTP terrorism has been further enhanced through access to abandoned US and NATO military hardware. Advanced weaponry— including M16 and M4 rifles, night-vision devices, and thermal optics— has been systematically transferred or facilitated into TTP hands. These capabilities have directly translated into higher lethality, precision attacks, and increased risks for both civilians and security personnel inside Pakistan.

Pakistan has repeatedly furnished verified intelligence on more than 60 TTP terrorist camps across eastern Afghanistan, detailing their locations, leadership, and operational roles. The failure of the IAG to dismantle, restrict, or even meaningfully disrupt these camps has allowed terrorists to regroup, train, and infiltrate Pakistan at will. Afghan Taliban denials further collapse when confronted with the recurring reality of Afghan nationals being killed or captured during terrorist attacks inside Pakistan— clear evidence of terrorism exported from Afghan soil.

The involvement of Afghan nationals within TTP and affiliated factions such as FAK (Fitna al-Khawarij) is no longer anecdotal; it is operationally confirmed. The killing of Afghan terrorist Mullah Tajuddin from Logar province in Bajaur, and the neutralization of Maulvi Insafullah alongside six foreign terrorists in Bannu, illustrate the deep reliance of these groups on foreign fighters. Afghan nationals are not peripheral actors; they serve as fighters, suicide attackers, guides, and facilitators embedded within command structures.

The Boya Post suicide attack further revealed the existence of organized suicide squads operating under unified command, reflecting structured training and ideological indoctrination conducted from cross-border sanctuaries. Equally alarming is the evolving sophistication of terrorist tactics. The use of drone technology in Bannu to assassinate a peace committee elder marks a dangerous escalation, targeting civilians and community leaders to undermine local governance and social cohesion.

According to official confirmations by the Director General ISPR, more than 200 Afghan national terrorists have been eliminated in recent intelligence-based operations. Their repeated targeting of civilians, peace committee members, and security installations exposes the fundamentally anti-people and anti-Islamic nature of their ideology, which thrives on chaos rather than any legitimate political grievance.

Compounding this threat is the emerging convergence between TTP and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) elements inside Afghanistan. Recent United Nations sanctions monitoring assessments indicate that the Afghan Taliban regime has failed to dismantle terrorist groups, including both TTP and ISKP. Under sustained pressure from Pakistani operations, many ISKP fighters fled into Afghanistan, where some surrendered to local authorities while others disappeared into civilian populations. In the absence of transparent accountability mechanisms, several of these elements are now reportedly being sheltered by TTP factions.

This absorption of surrendered or defected ISKP fighters into TTP networks highlights a growing ecosystem of terrorist cooperation facilitated by Afghanistan’s ungoverned spaces. Ideological alignment and shared operational interests allow these groups to survive, regroup, and remain lethal. Far from Pakistan harboring ISKP, these developments reinforce the reality that Afghan territory has become a permissive environment for terrorist convergence, posing serious risks not only to Pakistan but to regional and global security.

Pakistan’s response must be understood in the context of immense national sacrifice. With over 94,000 lives lost and economic damages exceeding $150 billion, Pakistan’s counter-terrorism posture remains calibrated, defensive, and evidence-driven. The source of instability is not Pakistan’s self-defence, but the sustained protection, tolerance, and enablement of terrorist networks across the border.

The international community can no longer afford strategic silence. The weaponization of Afghan territory for proxy terrorism transforms the IAG from a passive stakeholder into an active enabler of Khawarij violence. Without decisive action to dismantle terrorist infrastructures and deny sanctuary, the region will remain trapped in a cycle of insecurity— one whose consequences will extend far beyond Pakistan’s borders.