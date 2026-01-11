Islamabad has witnessed a surge in music concerts and live events, drawing thousands of people. Many youngsters openly use drugs at these events, putting their health and safety at risk. Such a behaviour threatens their physical and mental wellbeing, and creates a negative example for other impressionable youth as well. If left unchecked, this could lead to addiction, accidents and long-term social problems. Authorities and event organisers should strengthen monitoring at concerts, educate the youth about the dangers of drug use, and ensure a safe and secure environment for one and all at such concerts. Parents and community leaders should also guide young people towards healthy recreational activities.
MUHAMMAD ANFAL
ISLAMABAD
Party, peril, repeat
