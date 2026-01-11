Pakistan slams Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as ‘political aggression’ at OIC meeting

— Ishaq Dar says the move constituted grave violation of international law, direct assault on Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

JEDDAH: Pakistan on Sunday forcefully rejected Israel’s recognition of the Somaliland region as an independent state, calling it an act of “political aggression” that threatens peace and security in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea region and beyond.

Addressing an extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Saudi Arabia, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the move constituted a grave violation of international law and a direct assault on Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking at the OIC’s 22nd extraordinary session in Jeddah, convened in response to Israel’s move, Dar expressed Pakistan’s “unwavering support” for the unity and internationally recognised borders of the Federal Republic of Somalia. He strongly condemned what he termed Israel’s “illegal and unlawful” recognition of Somaliland, as well as the “highly provocative and unwarranted” visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to the region, an act Somalia has described as an unauthorised incursion.

Dar said Pakistan had also raised strong objections during a United Nations Security Council briefing, stressing that Somalia’s borders were “sacrosanct and inviolable” under international law. He underscored that state sovereignty and territorial integrity constituted a peremptory norm from which no deviation was permissible, declaring any external recognition of Somaliland “null and void” with no legal or political effect.

Aligning itself with the joint OIC statement, Pakistan unequivocally rejected the Israeli move, warning that recognising parts of sovereign states undermined the UN Charter and risked serious repercussions for regional and international security. Dar cautioned that such actions could destabilise Somalia at a critical time when it was making tangible progress in national reconciliation, constitutional reform, institutional revival and democratic consolidation.

He further warned that Israel’s actions could weaken regional counterterrorism efforts by creating fragile environments vulnerable to exploitation by extremist groups, including Al-Shabab. Continued international support for Somalia’s security and stabilisation efforts, he said, remained indispensable.

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s support for the OIC’s call for all states to refrain from any form of engagement with Somaliland authorities that did not respect Somalia’s sovereignty and unity. He also categorically rejected any linkage between Somaliland and proposals involving the forced displacement of Palestinians, reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Touching on regional issues, Dar said the unresolved dispute over India-occupied Kashmir remained the primary source of tension in South Asia and urged renewed international efforts under UN auspices for a just and lasting resolution in line with Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Concluding his address, Dar called on the OIC and the broader international community to speak with one voice against actions undermining Somalia’s sovereignty, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to stand with the government and people of Somalia in their pursuit of peace, stability and progress.

At Sunday’s session, the OIC again condemned Israel’s actions and adopted a resolution convened at Somalia’s request. The resolution rejected Israel’s recognition of “Somaliland”, describing it as a flagrant violation of the internationally recognised borders of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The OIC reaffirmed its full support for Somalia’s sovereignty and expressed unwavering solidarity with the Somali government.

The OIC also passed a separate resolution on the situation in the Middle East, reaffirming that a just, lasting and comprehensive peace depends on Israel’s complete withdrawal from all Palestinian territories occupied since 1967.

The resolution stressed the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and called for continued efforts to sustain the ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, while urging further action in line with the United Nations Security Council’s ceasefire resolution.

Somaliland, located in northwestern Somalia, declared independence unilaterally in 1991 after the collapse of the central Somali government. While the region has its own administration, security apparatus and periodic elections, it has not been recognised as a sovereign state by the United Nations or any major international organisation.

The federal government in Mogadishu has consistently maintained that Somaliland remains an integral part of Somalia. Israel’s recognition of Somaliland has sparked controversy in Somalia and drawn criticism across Africa and the Muslim world.

OIC member states had already firmly rejected Israel’s move in December. In a joint statement, Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Comoros, Djibouti, Gambia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Türkiye and Yemen said the recognition amounted to a blatant disregard of international law and the United Nations Charter, which safeguards the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

According to the spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, DPM/FM Dar also urged SG OIC Hissein Brahim Taha to step up his efforts for the realisation of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Dar is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from OIC member states to discuss regional and international developments and ways to strengthen cooperation.