Pakistan advises nationals against unnecessary travel to Iran amid protests

FO issues travel advisory citing volatile security situation, urging Pakistanis in Iran to remain vigilant, limit movement

Embassy, consulates share emergency contact numbers as protests raging on over rising prices, economic hardships

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday advised its nationals to avoid all unnecessary travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until conditions improve, citing the prevailing security situation, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a press statement.

In a travel advisory, the FO urged Pakistani nationals currently residing in Iran to exercise extreme caution, remain vigilant, minimize non-essential movement and stay in regular contact with Pakistani diplomatic missions in the country.

🔊PR No.1️⃣3️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Travel Advisory for Pakistani Nationals Regarding Iran

🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YmH4PwmrCp — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) January 10, 2026

For assistance, the Foreign Office shared the following contact details of Pakistan’s missions in Iran:

Embassy of Pakistan, Tehran: +98-21-66-9413-88/89/90/91 (landline); +98-21-66-9448-88/90 (landline); +98 910 764 8298 (mobile)

Consulate, Zahidan: +98 54 33 22 3389 (landline); +98 904 614 5412 (mobile); Consulate, Mashhad: +98 910 762 5302; +98 937 180 7175

The advisory was issued amid anti-government protests and unrest across Iran, triggered by what protesters describe as rising prices and worsening economic conditions, according to media reports.

“For their safety and security, Pakistani nationals are advised to avoid all unnecessary travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until conditions improve,” the advisory said. It further urged Pakistanis living in Iran to remain in close and constant contact with the country’s diplomatic missions and to use the provided numbers in case of any emergency.

Meanwhile, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani reported extensive damage to the capital’s infrastructure, stating that rioters had targeted 26 banks, two hospitals, 25 mosques, police facilities and 48 fire trucks during the unrest.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Friday, insisted that the government would “not back down” in the face of protests, which have marked the largest demonstrations in nearly two weeks amid public anger over the rising cost of living.

Reacting to the situation, US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran’s leadership, saying the United States could come to the aid of protesters. “I just hope the protesters in Iran are going to be safe, because that’s a very dangerous place right now,” he said.

Iran, in a letter to the United Nations Security Council, accused the United States of turning the protests into what it described as “violent subversive acts and widespread vandalism.”

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during a visit to Lebanon, alleged that Washington and Israel were “directly intervening” to try to transform peaceful protests into divisive and violent ones.”

Iran is a nation of ancient civilization and proud heritage. The international community should be fully aware that, by the Grace of Almighty God, under the wise leadership of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, with the steadfast… — Reza Amiri Moghadam (@IranAmbPak) January 9, 2026

In a thread posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam termed the protests a “conspiracy,” saying that “this latest conspiracy, like all previous ones, will be defeated, and the Islamic Revolution will continue its principled and independent path.”