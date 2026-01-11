Meeting between KP and Sindh Chief Ministers cancelled ahead of PTI rally

KARACHI: The scheduled meeting between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was abruptly cancelled on Monday, reportedly ahead of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally.

According to media reports, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who is currently visiting Sindh, was due to meet his Sindh counterpart in Karachi. However, the meeting was called off after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reportedly conveyed his apology for not being able to meet, leading to the cancellation of the engagement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has alleged that his movement within Sindh was deliberately obstructed. Speaking to the media, he claimed that while returning from Hyderabad to Karachi, multiple routes were blocked, causing a journey of nearly seven and a half hours.

He alleged that all routes taken by him and his team were sealed, forcing them onto deserted roads. “We were deliberately pushed onto isolated routes and had no option but to travel through deserted areas to reach Karachi,” he said, adding that he has now safely arrived in the city.

Sohail Afridi further stated that such actions stem from fear of the PTI rally but emphasized that the rally would proceed as planned. He warned that the treatment being meted out to an elected chief minister of another province could set a dangerous precedent.

“Pakistan belongs to all of us,” he said. “Do not spread so much hatred that there is no way back. The so-called democratic forces are leaving no space, which is extremely shameful.”

No official response has yet been issued by the Sindh government regarding the allegations of route blockages or the cancellation of the meeting.