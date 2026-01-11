KP CM rejects ‘political-terror nexus,’ mobilizes Sindh for PTI street movement

CM Afridi calls out federal government for depriving KP of NFC share, terms it a constitutional violation

Clarifies KP opposes all terrorist organizations, not just TTP, urges collective approach to security

Accuses PPP of undermining democratic traditions of ‘Bhutto legacy and selling Sindh’s resources’

Vows to defend Sindh’s water and gas rights, supports six canals stance, lauding public support in Karachi

Sindh rally at Mazar-i-Quaid gets NOC, PTI plans ‘largest Karachi gathering in history’

HYDERABAD/KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Saturday evening categorically rejected allegations of a “political-terror nexus” in his province, asserting that KP was being treated “stepmotherly” by federal institutions that were meant to strengthen democracy and uphold the rule of law in Pakistan.

Afridi made the remarks while addressing a ‘meet the press’ event at the Hyderabad Press Club (HPC) during his second leg of a Sindh visit, which aims to galvanize public support ahead of the planned February 8 protests.

During his address, Afridi highlighted a 15-point agenda presented before Pakistan, emphasizing that all stakeholders had agreed that a military operation was not a solution to the province’s challenges. “The actual problem is that decisions are always taken in closed rooms,” he said, criticizing the opaque manner in which policies affecting KP are often formulated.

ہم پاکستان کے مقبول ترین اور قبول ترین لیڈر کی سربراہی میں پاکستان میں آئین اور قانون کی بالادستی آزاد عدلیہ آزاد میڈیا اور انصاف کے حصول کے لیے جنگ لڑ رہے ہیں ۔ وزیر اعلیٰ سہیل آفریدی

pic.twitter.com/FtQkNsb6yC — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 10, 2026

Afridi further warned that if a military operation were launched in the province, the provincial government would stand with its people. “I have asked my administration to facilitate all those people, whether they leave voluntarily or are forcibly expelled,” he added.

The KP chief minister also criticized the federal government for depriving the province of its due rights, claiming that PTI’s electoral mandate had been stolen. “It is a fake federal government that is ruling after a regime-change plan,” he remarked.

جب تک عمران خان کی حقیقی آزادی کی دلی خواہش پوری نہیں کرتے ہم چین سے نہیں بیٹھیں گے ۔ وزیر اعلیٰ سہیل آفریدی کا حیدرآباد میں زین شاہ کی رہائش گاہ پر خطاب

pic.twitter.com/rZiuvKjAUW — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 10, 2026

Afridi underlined his unique position as the first chief minister elected from the merged districts of KP, noting that these tribal areas had been historically neglected for 78 years. He lamented that the sacrifices of tribal people were often cited in rhetoric but rarely acknowledged through tangible benefits or development.

حیدرآباد فتح چوک وزیراعلی سہیل آفریدی کا شاندار استقبال۔ عوام کی آتش بازی ۔ pic.twitter.com/sGPj6TxcQ9 — Azhar Mashwani (official) (@AzharMashwaniPk) January 10, 2026

Afridi recalled that when his name as provincial chief executive was announced, a spokesperson of a federal institution rejected it outright. He contrasted his position with other chief ministers, noting that they frequently traveled via Pakistan Air Force jets, with even breakfast being served onboard, privileges denied to KP.

”عمران تیرے جانثار، بےشمار! بےشمار!“ حیدر آباد نے بھی اپنا فیصلہ عمران خان کے حق میں سُنا دیا۔ مسلط شُدہ جعلی حکومت آنکھیں کھول کر یہ مناظر دیکھ لے اور کان کھول کر فضا میں گونجتی یہ للکار سُن لے، کوئی جبر اس قوم کے دل سے عمران خان کو مائنس نہیں کرسکتا۔#سندھ_عمران_خان_کا pic.twitter.com/jecLNPkwr1 — PTI Islamabad (@PTIOfficialISB) January 10, 2026

Turning to financial matters, Afridi highlighted that while the federal government had pledged funds for Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) in merged districts, KP had been forced to provide Rs7.5 billion from its own resources. He emphasized the ongoing exclusion of merged districts from the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, describing it as a constitutional violation.

“The NFC is meant to be disbursed among four provinces, but it is technically shared among only 3.5 or 3.75 provinces,” he said. He further noted that KP’s share in the NFC exceeds Rs1,300 billion, but only Rs132 billion had been disbursed, leaving a liability of Rs568 billion.

Addressing law and order concerns, Afridi acknowledged that the KP government lacked writ in areas under cantonments but said that the general public remained satisfied with the provincial administration despite alleged oppression and attempts to weaken PTI. “People not only voted for PTI but also protected it,” he said. He stressed that nationalist interests were paramount and defended Imran Khan’s advocacy for an independent judiciary and free media, asserting that these efforts should not be misconstrued as “stubbornness” but rather as essential for strengthening democracy in Pakistan.

Upon arrival in Sindh, Afridi addressed PTI supporters at Khurshid Chowk in Karachi and other locations. His visit comes as part of a four-day campaign to build momentum ahead of the February 8 protests, which mark two years since the general elections that the opposition claims were rigged.

The Sindh government formally granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) for PTI’s rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah, near Mazar-i-Quaid, on Sunday, according to Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. He clarified that the PTI was free to pursue political activities in Sindh, provided the terms and conditions of the NOC were followed.

Earlier in the day, Afridi was warmly received at the G.M. Syed Edifice in Jamshoro by Sindh United Party (SUP) President Syed Zain Shah. Afridi criticized the PPP, stating that the politics of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto had ended under Asif Ali Zardari’s influence. He accused the PPP of amending the Constitution through the 26th and 27th amendments, eroding democratic principles.

حیدرآباد کے فتح چوک میں والہانہ استقبال!! pic.twitter.com/2UyuJIp7BM — Meena Khan Afridi (@MeenakhanAfridi) January 10, 2026

Afridi called on PTI supporters to back Imran Khan’s vision for constitutional supremacy, rule of law, free media, and an independent judiciary. “God willing, we will not sit calmly unless we fulfill this heartfelt desire of Imran Khan,” he said. PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja echoed these sentiments, highlighting that Sindh had been deprived of its resources, including gas and water, by “powerful quarters,” and reaffirmed PTI’s support for the province’s stance on the six canals issue.

SUP President Shah criticized the PPP for selling Sindh’s resources in exchange for power and demanded fresh elections along with the release of political prisoners, including Imran Khan, Ali Wazir, and others. PTI’s social media accounts shared videos of Afridi and his convoy in Jamshoro, emphasizing the public’s enthusiastic welcome.

Afridi’s itinerary in Sindh includes rallies in Hyderabad and Kotri, addresses at the Hyderabad Bar Council and Press Club, participation in the Insaf Students Federation convention, and meetings with local community leaders and party cabinet members. KP Local Government Minister Meena Khan Afridi and PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh highlighted the public turnout and preparations for the Mazar-i-Quaid rally, promising it would be “the largest in Karachi’s history.”

Afridi reiterated KP’s contributions to the national electricity supply, providing the cheapest electricity in the country, and alleged that the federal government was not releasing KP’s rightful share of funds. He criticized the federal government, which he said had only 17 seats, for marginalizing KP while other provinces received their NFC allocations between 2018 and 2025.

On the issue of terrorism, Afridi clarified that KP opposes all terrorist organizations, including the outlawed TTP, and not just specific groups. He expressed willingness to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the problem collectively, noting that previous terrorist relocations had negatively impacted development in the province.

During his Sindh visit, Afridi was assured full security and protocol facilitation by the provincial government. Sindh Senior Minister Memon emphasized that the KP CM would have liberty to engage in lawful political activities while also cautioning PTI against illegal street disruptions such as wheel-jam strikes. Meanwhile, PM’s adviser Rana Sanaullah warned that any illegal protest would face legal consequences and dismissed the likelihood of PTI’s planned February 8 strike succeeding.

Afridi’s Sindh tour comes in the context of PTI’s nationwide street mobilization campaign, following similar outreach in Punjab. His message focused on constitutional supremacy, provincial rights, and the continuation of Imran Khan’s vision for a democratic Pakistan.

As the KP CM continues his engagements, including rallies, press interactions, and meetings with political and community leaders across Sindh, the unfolding events reflect a larger political narrative of provincial-federal tensions, PTI’s mass mobilization strategy, and the ongoing struggle over resource allocation and democratic governance in Pakistan.

The KP CM’s visit is expected to conclude with a major rally at Mazar-i-Quaid in Karachi on Sunday (today), followed by engagements with the Sindh CM and party leadership, consolidating support for PTI’s upcoming political initiatives and reinforcing the party’s commitment to constitutional rights, public welfare, and democratic norms across Pakistan.