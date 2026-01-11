How 2025 Chose Not to Choose

The most dangerous years are not the ones that explode, but the ones that lull us into believing nothing urgent is required of us. 2025 was such a year. It did not arrive with revolutions, sweeping reforms, or irreversible breakthroughs. Instead, it passed quietly— deceptively calm, outwardly stable— reshaping the future not through decisive action, but through the slow poison of sustained avoidance. Such years rarely feel disastrous in real time. They are filed away as periods of “holding steady” or “buying time.” Only later does it become clear that the time borrowed was squandered, and the interest will be ruinous.

As 2025 draws to a close, much of the commentary is busy tallying familiar metrics: growth rates nudged upward, inflation partially tamed, conflicts contained rather than resolved. But history is not shaped only by what societies do; it is shaped more profoundly by what they choose not to confront. The most honest report card for 2025 is not found in the achievements we claim, but in the long list of decisions deferred, reforms postponed, and moral responsibilities quietly sidestepped. It was a year marked less by spectacular failure than by the chilling normalisation of doing nothing.

History will not remember 2025 as a year of collapse— and that is precisely what makes it so dangerous. It will be remembered as the year we learned how to stand still while everything beneath us was already shifting. Delay was mistaken for wisdom, caution for foresight. We were not brought down by a single overwhelming crisis; we were slowly diminished by our own refusal to act. And unless this habit of avoidance is confronted—not only by the state, but by society itself— the future will force upon us far harsher and more painful choices than those we so easily avoided in 2025

On the global stage, this inaction had a name: climate delay. 2025 was meant to be the moment when ambition finally caught up with scientific reality— the year global greenhouse gas emissions would peak and begin to fall, preserving the fading promise of the 1.5°C Paris target. Instead, emissions continued their stubborn upward climb. Climate pledges lost urgency, and the catastrophe we once feared became background noise, a chronic illness we collectively decided to live with. The world did not merely fail to cut emissions; it failed to change direction. Renewable energy expanded, but as an accessory rather than a replacement. The old fossil fuel system remained largely intact. We did not dismantle it; we simply draped a thin green layer over it, ensuring that the reckoning ahead will be sharper, more painful, and deeply unequal.

Nowhere was this failure of will more visible than in South Asia. The brief but dangerous military flare-up in May— sparked by the Pahalgam incident— was a stark reminder of how close the region lives to catastrophe. For a fleeting moment, diplomacy appeared unavoidable. Yet once the immediate danger passed, so did the urgency. The opportunity was not seized; it was allowed to evaporate. No durable crisis-management framework emerged. No regional dialogue on climate security was initiated— an astonishing omission as the Himalayas melt faster than any comparable ice system on earth, threatening the water supply of over a billion people. Silence returned, familiar and frozen. While other regions deepened cooperation, South Asia remained the least integrated part of the world, imprisoned by unresolved histories and an inability to imagine a shared future.

This broader paralysis found its clearest and most painful expression in Pakistan. Economic stabilisation was celebrated as an achievement, but treated as an endpoint rather than a window for reform. The breathing space was not used to fix structural flaws. The tax system remained unjust, placing a crushing burden on the salaried middle class while wealth and privilege stayed largely untouched. State-owned enterprises continued to bleed billions, yet meaningful reform was deemed politically inconvenient. We did not repair a broken economic model; we borrowed more to keep it running, quietly transferring the cost to the next generation.

The human consequences were severe. The most consequential failure of 2025 was our neglect of Pakistan’s youth. With more than 60 million young people, the country sits atop a demographic opportunity, yet treats it as a problem to manage rather than a future to build. The skills gap remained vast. Nearly half of educated youth struggled to find meaningful work, as the economy demanded capabilities an outdated education system failed to provide. Climate adaptation followed the same reactive pattern. Heatwaves and floods were anticipated, yet cities like Karachi and Lahore were not redesigned for resilience. Each disaster was treated as an exception, never as a predictable feature of a changing climate.

But institutional failure tells only half the story. The most uncomfortable truth of 2025 is that this paralysis was also internal. The state’s retreat from responsibility mirrored a retreat within society itself. Fatigue replaced engagement. Cynicism displaced hope. We saw decay in our cities and desperation among our youth, yet turned inward, focused on personal survival. Public debate fractured into hostile echo chambers. We demanded integrity from leaders while tolerating everyday dishonesty around us. The failure was not confined to government offices; it lived in our neighbourhoods, our classrooms, and our homes.

As the year ends, the true balance sheet of 2025 is not economic. It is moral. It is measured in the reforms we delayed, the peace we declined to pursue, and the potential we allowed to wither. The cracks we entered the year with did not disappear; they widened beneath a fragile surface of stability.

