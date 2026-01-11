Gas cylinder blast claims eight lives, damages four houses

ISLAMABAD: A gas cylinder explosion during a wedding ceremony in Islamabad’s G-7/2 sector claimed eight lives and damaged four houses, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the blast occurred inside a residential house where wedding festivities were underway and guests were present. The explosion caused multiple deaths and injuries, prompting an immediate response from emergency and rescue services.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf confirmed that the death toll has risen to eight and that all victims trapped under the debris have been recovered. He said several people were inside the house at the time of the blast, including the bride and groom, both of whom lost their lives. Other victims included family members and wedding guests.

Officials said the impact of the explosion extended beyond the main house, damaging four nearby residences. Walls and roofs of surrounding houses were partially destroyed, while household belongings were buried under rubble. Residents of the affected homes were evacuated as a precaution during rescue and inspection operations.

Emergency teams reached the scene shortly after the incident was reported and launched a search-and-rescue operation. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Rescue efforts continued until authorities confirmed that no one remained trapped under the debris.

Following the completion of rescue work, a detailed inspection of the site was initiated. ADCG Yousaf said K-9 units and modern equipment were deployed to ensure the area was safe and free from further risks. The inspection process is ongoing as a safety measure.

Authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine the cause of the cylinder blast. The inquiry will examine the condition and usage of the gas cylinder, along with other possible factors. Statements from witnesses, residents, and family members are being recorded.

Law enforcement agencies and district administration officials remained present in the area to manage the situation and assist affected families. Utility services, which were temporarily disrupted during rescue and clearance operations, have since been restored.

Officials urged the public to exercise caution while using gas cylinders, particularly during large gatherings, and emphasized the importance of proper handling and regular safety checks to prevent such incidents.