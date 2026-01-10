Trump doubles down on Nobel Peace Prize pitch, claims he stopped eight wars

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has continued making a case for his Nobel Peace Prize win, reiterating the number of wars he has claimed to stop through his intervention. He has highlighted his role in stopping the Pakistan-India war in May 2025, once again at a media event after a meeting with oil and gas executives in Washington.

“Whether people like Trump or don’t like Trump, I settled eight wars — big ones,” says Trump

“Some going on for 36 years, 32 years, 31 years, 28 years, 25 years. Some just getting ready to start, like India and Pakistan, where already eight jets were shot out in the air,” he said, pointing out that he arranged a ceasefire between the two countries in “rapid order without nuclear weapons”.

Trump was asked about Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado’s offer to share her Nobel Peace Prize with him. Trump’s refusal to initially support Machado as Venezuela’s leader stemmed from her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize win. According to international media, Trump viewed her acceptance as the “ultimate sin” because he had lobbied for the prize himself. Machado has since offered to “share” or give the prize to Trump to mend the relationship ahead of their meeting next week.

The wars that Trump has managed to stop from escalating in question are, as reported by BBC, the two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the other seven were between Israel and Iran, Pakistan and India, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Serbia and Kosovo.

A number of these conflicts lasted only a few days, although they were the result of long-standing tensions. Whether the peace treaties signed have held up or not is an ongoing debate.

“In theory, you should get the Nobel prize for every war you stopped. Every war was major. But I don’t care about that; I care about saving lives. I’ve saved tens of millions of lives,” he added, before recalling his Oval Office meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in September.

“The prime minister of Pakistan came here, and he made a very public statement. He said that President Trump saved minimum of 10 million lives having to do with Pakistan and India, and that was going to be raging.”

The US president says, recalling former president Barack Obama’s Nobel Prize win, “I can’t think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me, and I don’t want to be bragging, but nobody else settled wars. Obama got the Nobel Prize. He had no idea why. He still has no idea.”

“You should get the Nobel prize for every war you stopped. These were major wars. These were wars that nobody thought could be stopped. President Putin called me. He said about two of the wars that he’s been trying to stop them for 10 years. He wasn’t able to do it. He couldn’t believe it,” he said.

In an event at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida in December, he repeated his claims that he helped prevent a war between Pakistan and India in May 2025. He praised Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, calling him a “highly respected general”.

“You know, eight planes were shot down. That war was starting to rage, and he actually said the other day that President Trump saved 10 million lives, maybe more,” he said.