Sindh govt approved PTI gathering outside Bagh-e-Jinnah: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Provincial local government minister Nasir Shah on Saturday clarified that Bagh-e-Jinnah has been under the control of the federal government, and the Sindh government has consented for the PTI public meeting outside Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Nasir Shah said that the PTI would have to avoid extremism and bad-mouthing. “Any act in a democratic manner will not be prevented by the People’s Party,” Sindh’s minister said.

The minister said that the chief minister as well as the entire Sindh government is providing facilities to the visiting Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We have told the PTI to avoid gatherings on roads and they understand it and reviewed their decision of holding rallies across the city,” he said.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the PTI has given a call for protests in February. “They should avoid giving these calls, which create difficulties for the party’s supporters,” he said.

“The PTI has a future if it engages in peaceful politics,” the provincial minister said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi arrived in Karachi on Friday for a four-day visit of Sindh as part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) street mobilisation campaign.