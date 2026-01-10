NATIONAL

Security forces kill eleven Khwarij in KP in North Waziristan

By Staff Correspondent

RAWALPINDI: Eleven Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna Al Khwarij have been killed by security forces in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

According to ISPR, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in North Waziristan District. During the operation, the troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, six khwarij were killed.

Another joint intelligence-based operation by police and security forces was conducted in Kurram District. In the ensuing fire exchange, five khwarij were effectively neutralised.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces, law enforcement agencies, and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji in the area.

