Religious scholar Maulana Hafiz Sultan Muhammad martyred in IED attack

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A deadly terrorist attack in South Waziristan has claimed the life of prominent religious scholar Maulana Hafiz Sultan Muhammad, who succumbed to injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast that also targeted his young daughter.

Terrorists targeted Maulana Hafiz Sultan Muhammad and his daughter in Wana, a key town of South Waziristan. Maulana Sultan, who was critically injured in the IED explosion, later succumbed to his injuries.

The attack did not spare his family, as his young daughter was also injured in the explosion. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, which has strongly condemned the targeting of civilians and religious figures.

According to reports, foreign terrorists were involved in the attack that led to the martyrdom of the religious scholar. The assault is being described as part of a broader pattern of militant violence in the region.

The Pakistan Ulema Council expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of Maulana Hafiz Sultan Muhammad. The council strongly condemned the killing and called it an attack on peace, religion and humanity.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that terrorists were targeting every Pakistani without discrimination. He stressed that such acts of terrorism aim to destabilise the country and spread fear among the public.

Religious leaders and community members urged unity against extremist violence. They emphasised that targeting scholars and innocent families would not weaken Pakistan’s resolve to stand against terrorism.