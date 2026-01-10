PTI to hold Karachi rally against all odds: KP CM Sohail Afridi

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would proceed with its planned public rally at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah despite not having received written permission from the authorities.

Speaking to media representatives before departing for Hyderabad, Afridi said PTI workers received a “warm and enthusiastic welcome” in Karachi. “I thank the people of Karachi for the reception. We are political people and our real protocol comes from the public,” he said.

Afridi is on a three-day visit to Karachi as part of PTI’s preparations for a nationwide street movement launched on the directives of party founder Imran Khan. During the visit, he is scheduled to meet party leaders, lawyers, traders and media representatives, and hold political consultations. The visit will culminate in a public rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday, aimed at mobilising support for what the party describes as a peaceful campaign for Imran Khan’s release and the restoration of constitutional rule.

The chief minister alleged that PTI was facing discriminatory treatment, particularly from what he termed a “fake government” in Punjab, and said Imran Khan was being denied meetings with his family. “This is a political struggle, and restrictions on political engagement are unacceptable,” he said.

Afridi noted that PTI has formed the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the third consecutive term and was now engaging politically in Karachi. “The whole of Pakistan belongs to Pakistanis,” he said, pointing out that people regularly travel between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for employment.

He also highlighted difficulties faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents in accessing healthcare facilities while in Sindh and stressed the need for equal political rights for all parties. “If leaders of all political parties are allowed to do politics, then the same permission should apply to everyone,” he added.

The chief minister said Imran Khan had assigned him the responsibility of leading the street movement. “We are continuing a peaceful struggle for his release,” he said.

A day earlier, speaking at a Meet the Press programme at the Karachi Press Club, Afridi reiterated PTI’s opposition to any fresh military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, arguing that peace could not be achieved through force alone.

“We oppose not only the TTP but all terrorist organisations,” he said, adding that more than 14,000 operations had already been carried out in the province, resulting in the displacement of millions. “Operations without consultation have brought losses, not lasting peace,” he maintained.

Afridi said PTI had consistently opposed the resettlement of militants, a stance he said was well documented. He claimed the province had made over 80,000 sacrifices in the war against terrorism and added that a peace jirga comprising political and religious parties and civil society representatives had unanimously rejected further military action.

Calling for a joint strategy to counter terrorism, Afridi said efforts must involve the federal and provincial governments, political parties and security institutions.

“If the prime minister invites me for talks aimed at ending terrorism, I will attend,” he said, stressing that dialogue and political consensus were essential for restoring peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.