PM appreciates growing interest of UAE investors in Pakistan’s digital economy

PM Shehbaz welcomes UAE Investors, emphasizing B2B cooperation in IT, blockchain, and emerging technologies

Describes Pakistan-UAE ties as deep, fraternal, and longstanding, based on trust, saying moving toward more effective economic cooperation and investment

Says recent UAE presidential visit strengthens bilateral economic ties, terming private sector engagement key to boosting investments

Lauds participation of int’l firms in auction of two new PSL franchises, saying it would help promote foreign investment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciated the increasing interest of UAE investors in Pakistan’s digital economy, saying the government accords special importance to business-to-business (B2B) cooperation in areas such as information technology, digital innovation, blockchain, and other emerging technologies.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the UAE’s Sajwani Group, noting that recent high-level contacts and exchanges had strengthened mutual trust between the private sectors and investors of both countries, providing a solid foundation to advance bilateral economic cooperation.

He described the Pakistan-UAE relationship as deep, fraternal, and longstanding, based on trust, and said it was moving toward more effective economic cooperation and investment.

PM Sharif highlighted that the recent visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan had further reinforced bilateral partnership, creating a conducive environment for private sector engagement and investment promotion.

He added that the UAE’s investment capacity and global connectivity, combined with Pakistan’s human resources and skilled workforce, represented a mutually beneficial partnership for sustainable economic growth.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے متحدہ عرب امارات کے معروف بزنس گروپ سجوانی گروپ کے وفد کی ملاقات وزیراعظم نے پاکستان کی ڈیجیٹل معیشت میں، اماراتی سرمایہ کاروں کی بڑھتی ہوئی دلچسپی کا خیرمقدم کیا۔ متحدہ عرب امارات کے سجوانی گروپ کے وفد نے پاکستان میں پرتپاک استقبال اور میزبانی پر… pic.twitter.com/L1vxJXdfKz — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 9, 2026

The Sajwani Group delegation thanked the prime minister for the warm hospitality and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen investment and economic cooperation with Pakistan.

PM Sharif, who also hosted a luncheon for the delegation, expressed confidence that with strong political support from both sides, private sector engagement would take Pakistan-UAE economic cooperation to new heights.

Int’l Firms’ Participation in PSL Auction to Promote Foreign Investment: PM

In a related development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the participation of international firms in the auction for the two new Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises, saying it would help promote foreign investment in the country.

He noted that overseas Pakistanis were playing a critical role in the nation’s development.

Representatives of the firms which acquired two new teams of Pakistan Super League meet with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. pic.twitter.com/2BXBm5jJNp — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 9, 2026

The prime minister met representatives of the winning firms, Hamza Majeed of OZ Developers and Fawad Sarwar of Southeast Asian holding company FKS, who secured the Sialkot and Hyderabad PSL teams, respectively.

He extended congratulations to the franchise owners and conveyed best wishes for the success of their teams. He also commended PCB Chairman Mohsin Raza Naqvi and his team for ensuring a transparent and successful auction.

“The entire auction process for the new PSL teams was broadcast live, reflecting full transparency,” the prime minister remarked, adding that the new franchises would provide a breath of fresh air to the league.

He further noted that the active participation of national and international firms in the bidding process demonstrated the PSL’s growing global popularity.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.