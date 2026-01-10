NATIONAL

Pakistan–US joint counterterrorism exercise Inspired Gambit–2026 begins at NCTC Pabbi

By Staff Correspondent

RAWALPINDI: The 13th Pakistan–United States bilateral joint military exercise, Inspired Gambit–2026, commenced on January 9 at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi, the military said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two-week-long exercise is being conducted in the counterterrorism domain and involves professional contingents from the armies of Pakistan and the United States. Officials from both sides attended the opening ceremony.

The exercise aims to enhance mutual understanding and interoperability through the sharing of counterterrorism experiences, while further refining tactics, techniques, and procedures essential for effective CT operations.

ISPR said special emphasis is being placed on marksmanship skills during urban warfare, as well as on familiarisation with each other’s operational doctrines and best practices.

Such joint training exercises, the statement added, are vital for addressing evolving security challenges, improving professional military standards and strengthening the capacity of both forces to operate effectively in complex counterterrorism environments.

Previous article
PTI to hold Karachi rally against all odds: KP CM Sohail Afridi
Next article
Turkiye seeks entry into Pak-Saudi defence pact: Bloomberg
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Security forces kill eleven Khwarij in KP in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Eleven Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna Al Khwarij have been killed by security forces in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. According...

Sindh govt approved PTI gathering outside Bagh-e-Jinnah: Nasir Shah

Religious scholar Maulana Hafiz Sultan Muhammad martyred in IED attack

New dams planned to tackle water shortages issue of twin-cities

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroom@pakistantoday.com.pk
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2026. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.