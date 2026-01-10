Pakistan–US joint counterterrorism exercise Inspired Gambit–2026 begins at NCTC Pabbi

RAWALPINDI: The 13th Pakistan–United States bilateral joint military exercise, Inspired Gambit–2026, commenced on January 9 at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi, the military said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two-week-long exercise is being conducted in the counterterrorism domain and involves professional contingents from the armies of Pakistan and the United States. Officials from both sides attended the opening ceremony.

The exercise aims to enhance mutual understanding and interoperability through the sharing of counterterrorism experiences, while further refining tactics, techniques, and procedures essential for effective CT operations.

ISPR said special emphasis is being placed on marksmanship skills during urban warfare, as well as on familiarisation with each other’s operational doctrines and best practices.

Such joint training exercises, the statement added, are vital for addressing evolving security challenges, improving professional military standards and strengthening the capacity of both forces to operate effectively in complex counterterrorism environments.